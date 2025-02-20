Alia Bhatt adds Punjabi tadka to her sharara set worth Rs 51K, styles it with paranda, as she attends Aadar Jain’s mehendi ceremony

Regarding fashion, Kapoor bahu Alia Bhatt doesn’t compete—she rules. Yesterday, February 19, 2025, the actress attended Aadar Jain’s mehendi ceremony with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, channeling her inner Punjabi in a gorgeous yellow sharara set. And don’t miss that paranda! Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Bringing all the yellow charm to the mehendi ceremony, Alia Bhatt opted for a meticulously crafted sharara set by Anushka Khanna, valued at Rs 51,500. The ensemble featured a short kurta with a scooped neckline, sleeveless details, a fitted bodice down to her waist, and a straight cut at the side. This dazzling masterpiece was adorned with intricate mirrorwork and pearl beads, glowing under the lights. It was the perfect choice for embracing festive vibes and turning heads effortlessly.

Her bottoms were equally mesmerizing, featuring a yellow sharara crafted from printed fabric. Cinched at the thighs and flaring out at the hem, it was the perfect blend of comfort and style. The Raazi actress completed her ensemble with a sheer dupatta elegantly draped over her shoulder.

For jewelry, Alia kept the focus on her ears, opting for stunning ruby connect earrings worth Rs 8,87,000. Statement-making and glamorous, they were enough to turn heads. Adding the perfect accessory to her traditional look, she carried a classic desi Dancing Daffodils mustard yellow bag.

Under the night sky and in front of flashing lights, Alia’s skin glowed with a radiant base that enhanced her beauty. She accentuated her cheekbones with a subtle blush and highlighter, while her eyes carried a hint of drama with shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner, and kajal. To balance out the bold elements of her ensemble, she opted for a dewy-finish glossy nude lipstick. With her impeccable sense of styling, the actress didn’t appear overdone—instead, she set the perfect example for all bahus and sisters looking to grace a wedding function with effortless sass.

Her hair was the true showstopper. She styled it in a sleek low braid, adorning it with a traditional Punjabi paranda. Isn’t it beautiful? Paired with high heels, she completed her look to perfection.

From her choice of outfit to her styling and undeniable charm, Alia Bhatt ensured she stood out as the best-dressed bahu at the family function.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s latest look? Let us know in the comments below!