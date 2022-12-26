Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma’s affordable Christmas outfits will help you create stylish look on a budget

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Christmas yesterday with utmost enthusiasm. While Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrated in PJs with their family and friends, Anushka Sharma opted for a casual chic outfit as she celebrated Christmas at home. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt kept it stylish in a floral summer dress as she arrived with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch. Both Anushka and Alia looked chic in their respective outfits and served lessons in affordable fashion with their Christmas picks. It’s always refreshing to see celebrities choose outfits that aren’t exorbitantly priced, and Alia and Anushka left fans pleasantly surprised with their affordable picks. Alia Bhatt’s floral wrap dress for Christmas is worth Rs 7k

Alia Bhatt was spotted by the paparazzi yesterday as she arrived with Ranbir for Christmas lunch at Kunal Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. While Ranbir was seen in a black t-shirt, tan suede jacket, and blue denim jeans, Alia looked uber-chic in a cute wrap dress with a floral print. Alia is seen wearing the Navarra Wrap Dress by the brand Summer Somewhere, and we’re loving the dress on her. It is a great pick not just for Christmas, but also for vacations! It features a V-neck, flounced kimono sleeves, and a belt with tassel details. The beautiful print, relaxed fit, and flared skirt make it an excellent option for summers! The best part? It costs Rs 6,990! In case you missed it, check out Alia’s look from Christmas below.

Anushka Sharma in Summer Somewhere knit top worth Rs 1.6k Anushka Sharma’s chic Christmas look consisted of a maroon knit top, with an oversized white shirt added over it. She paired it with blue baggy denim, and looked really cool! Her maroon sleeveless top is from the shelves of Summer Somewhere, and costs Rs 1590. The slim-fit cropped top in ribbed fabric features vertical elements with exposed contrast stitching details. The top looks stunning on Anushka, and sharing pictures from her Christmas celebration, Anushka wrote, “T’was a great day with friends and family and lots of good food and now please enjoy photos of me by myself because no one is ever happy with their own photo in a group picture.” Check it out below!

Work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen playing the role of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming movie Chakda ‘Xpress. The actress recently shared a set of photographs as the team of Chakda ‘Xpress wrapped up the shoot. Meanwhile, Alia will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The actress also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone.

