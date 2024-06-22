Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani serve up ultimate chill-at-home outfit inspiration with their latest ensembles

It's the weekend, a perfect time to relax and take it easy. Many celebrities are doing just that, stepping out in comfortable yet stylish outfits to run errands. Their looks are perfect for lounging at home, too. If you are planning to spend your weekend lounging at home, take some inspiration from these “lazy girl” outfits spotted on Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani.

Alia Bhatt in orange jacket and tights

Alia Bhatt was seen rocking a bright orange jacket paired with black tights. The Darlings actress completed her look with brown sliders, making her outfit both comfortable and stylish. The pop of orange added a touch of fun, while the black tights kept it balanced.

Alia opted for minimal makeup, enhancing her natural beauty, and styled her hair in a slick-back bun. Her outfit is perfect for a lazy day at home or a quick trip to the grocery store. You can easily put together this outfit with items already in your closet.

Disha Patani’s relaxed brown jacket and trousers

Disha Patani chose a relaxed yet trendy outfit for her outing. She wore a brown jacket with a zipped front, paired with white joggers from ASOS. She finished her look with white trainers and carried a tiny pink bag in her hand, looking ready for both a workout or a chill day at home. The Kanguva actress rounded off her look with a dainty chain, skipped the makeup, and let her hair fall in unkempt curls. This outfit is perfect for a casual day out or lounging at home, combining comfort and style effortlessly.

Following the examples set by Bollywood beauties such as Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani, you may easily create a stylish and comfortable look for your weekends at home. Alia’s striking and vibrant orange jacket and black tights plus her natural makeup and sleek bun give her a classy and comfortable look. In contrast, Disha’s chic brown zipped jacket, white ASOS joggers, messy curls and elegant accessories make her look sporty and casual yet charming.

These celebrity-inspired outfits not only look very comfortable but are also perfect for multiple casual activities. Whether you're dragging yourself onto the couch for a Sunday binge-watch or heading out to run minor errands, these relaxed ensembles will keep you stylish and chic. Enjoy your weekend in and out with these easy and comfy outfits!

