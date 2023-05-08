Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra prove the Gucci GG Marmont black sling bags had their hearts at mini

It is always a 'lewk' when associated with Gucci. We explored its glam-giving methods through the looks of celebrities and lately so with that of Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra's black mini sling bags. Looking stylish in 2023 and grabbing attention at an amplified length is what these mini bags are up to at the moment. Between April and May, we spotted Bollywood girls take these out and look hella chic. A classic bag for a classy you!

Sling bags can provide the luxury of going hands-free. They are meant to be convenient and easy to carry. They are frequently used for activities such as running errands, going to work, dates, or vacationing. They are an adaptable and useful option for anyone who needs to carry only a few goods on a regular basis.

And no testimony is required where black bags are showcased to play. It's a closet staple that looks convincing and appealing. Black bags are a popular and timeless accessory that comes in a wide range of styles, materials, and sizes. They are versatile and can be used for a variety of occasions, from everyday wear to more formal events. Well, the Gangubai Kathiawadi and Code Name: Tiranga actresses had informal plans and these looked like totally refined and elegant accessories with their night-out looks. Once upon a time, Sara Ali Khan too was in the same Gucci gang but her heart voted for pink. Here are two ways to style this GG Marmont black mini bag.

Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra look cool with Gucci sling bags

Alia Bhatt

Her style is a mix of classic, trendy and swanky elements, with a focus on comfort and accessibility. The actress incorporates edgy accessories into her outfits at times, such as statement earrings and sneakers, to create a playful and fun look.

Sometime around the first week of last month, Raha's mother was photographed in Mumbai outside a theatre with her mother and sister. Bhatt was dressed in a casual outfit - all about blue, all about denim. Both the hems of her shirt and jeans were ripped and it looked cool. Her Gucci fan moment was clearly brought under the spotlight as she accessorized her ensemble with a pair of colorful slide sandals and a black sling bag which she rocked as a crossbody was Made in Italy and designed with the chevron pattern, gold-toned double G hardware, zipper closure and a chain strap.

Parineeti Chopra

Chopra's style is impeccably playful, bold, and experimental, often mixed with bright colors, playful prints, and luxurious accessories.

Last night, she headed to a restaurant to dine in with Member of Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha amid engagement rumors. She chose a monochrome look for her while he rocked a semi-formal shirt and trousers. They looked adorable and so did the The Girl on the Train actress' crossbody bag. She clubbed her Rs 76,227.64 (approx.) accessory with a blazer and mini dress. And most importantly, it was all black and stylishly in sync. She completed her look with white sneakers, sunglasses and a pair of studded earrings.

