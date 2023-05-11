Alia Bhatt becomes Gucci's first Indian global ambassador; To make appearance at Gucci Cruise 2024

Actress Alia Bhatt is on a roll, literally! After making her grand debut at Met Gala 2023, the actress has added another feather to her cap. On Thursday morning, the Italian luxury house Gucci announced Alia as their first Indian Global Ambassador. Post her successful Met Gala debut, Alia has now become the global face of the luxury brand.

Alia Bhatt becomes the first Indian global ambassador for Gucci

Alia has always managed to impress when it comes to fashion. She is now all set to take over the fashion world. According to Vogue, Alia will be seen attending her first show with Gucci’s upcoming Cruise 2024 showcase in Seoul. It will take place at Gyeongbokgung Palace. The show will mark Gucci's 25 years in the country. Alia will be joining the global ambassadors at Gucci like Dakota Johnson, Hanni from the Kpop group New Jeans and Harry Styles.

Soon after the news was shared on social media, her fans were seen showering love on her. One of the fans wrote, "OMG alia bhatt is Gucci first indian global ambassador. Congratulations girl." Another fan wrote, "Just slay. Queen Of Industry." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, for her Met Gala debut, Alia decided to wear a gown by designer Prabal Gurung. She donned a gorgeous white ensemble that featured 100,000 pearls. The actress was dressed according to the theme 'In Honour of Karl'. She surely made heads turn on the red carpet.

Work front

Alia will achieve a new feat this year. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Apart from this, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Karan Johar and it will hit theatres in July 2023. Alia is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's highly-anticipated film, Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film is expected to go on floors this year.

