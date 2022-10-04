Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu: 5 actresses who rocked the maternity fashion in style

Gone are the days when celebs used to hide their baby bumps by sporting oversized and loose outfits. Celebs have taken maternity fashion to the next level. With time, a lot of actresses have started exploring new trends when it comes to maternity fashion. Even while announcing the pregnancy, Bollywood celebs opt for unique photoshoots. It all started with Kareena Kapoor Khan, back in 2016, who hit the ball out of the park with her style statements. She dished out major maternity fashion goals back then. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, who is riding high on the success of Brahmastra, has also managed to look like a dream in her maternity outfits. Here's taking a look at the celebs who made baby bumps look all things stylish:

Alia Bhatt

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is currently on cloud nine. From giving hit films to tying the knot with the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor and announcing their first baby, the actress has had a fabulous 2022. Speaking of fashion, Alia has always managed to stand out. Now, even during her pregnancy, she has made heads turn in chic outfits. Recently, she jetted off to Singapore to attend Time 100 Impact Awards and left everyone stunned with her gorgeous gown. She sported a metallic pleated gown that came with cape-like sleeves and a plunging neckline. Alia, who is all set to launch her maternity fashion line, shared pictures on her Instagram handle in which she was seen cradling her baby bump. Her pregnancy glow added extra charm to her overall look.



Bipasha Basu Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced that they are all ready to welcome their first baby soon. Bipasha's baby shower was held recently and she looked simply pretty in pink. The mommy-to-be opted for an easy-peasy and loose pink gown. The gown also featured a plunging neckline and a slit in the front. She went for minimal accessories and makeup. She flaunted her baby bump while posing for the paparazzi.



Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement broke the internet, quite literally. She was with Virat Kohli in Dubai during her pregnancy. The actress kept her fans glued to the screens by sharing her cutesy pictures online. She looked all things aww-dorable in her maternity clothes that sort of reflected her personality. She wore a peach dungaree styled with a white t-shirt and sneakers. She ditched the makeup and let a ray of sunshine do the magic.



Kareena Kapoor Khan The trendsetter Kareena Kapoor Khan is the real reason why maternity fashion exists. She has slayed every outfit during both her pregnancies. From slaying a traditional outfit to rocking a kaftan, elaborative gowns, and heavily embroidered lehengas on the ramp, Bebo owned the baby bump like no one. She wore a printed pink kurta with matching cigarette pants in this one. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup and a half-up half-down hairdo. She made a simple outfit look classy, isn't it?

