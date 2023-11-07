Alia Bhatt blossoms into a feminine powerhouse in Elie Saab’s floral-infused formal attire

Alia Bhatt has been on a fashion high recently and safe to say, shows no signs of slowing down. She shocked us yet again, just when we thought she couldn't beat her breathtaking black costumes at Ambani's red carpet event and SRK's birthday gala. Alia was recently photographed at a function wearing a stunning off-white blazer set, and she looked stunning.

The Heart Of Stone fame continues to prove that she is a great fashionista with her immaculate sense of style every time. We can't wait to analyze her style and learn what this jaw-dropping outfit entails. Keep an eye out for more fashion updates on this style icon!

Alia Bhatt’s white blazer set exudes formal wear vibes

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani star knows how to wear a blazer set! Her current off-white look was nothing short of breathtaking. The blazer was a classic featuring a standard length, a beautiful notched lapel collar and long sleeves that provided a sense of refinement. The collar's V-neck gave the ensemble a stylish touch.

The waistline featured flared fabric with stylish apple-cut edges, lending a fun and feminine touch to the whole style. Alia easily pulled off this modern suit, showcasing once again why she's a fashion icon to follow for formal wear fashion.

The Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva actress’ off-white blazer outfit just got better! It also featured some beautiful embroidery. The left side of the jacket was embellished with beautiful flower embroidery done in golden thread. Talk about injecting some glitz!

The Darlings actress completed the look by wearing the blazer with similar wide-leg trousers in a beautiful and cohesive combo. This stunning off-white blazer set was designed by the renowned fashion designer Elie Saab. Of course, Priyanka Kapadia Badani, the RRR fame’s amazing stylist, deserves credit for precisely crafting this exquisite ensemble.

More about the look!

The Gangubai Kathiawadi fame has understood how to achieve an ideal balance when it comes to accessorizing. The Sadak 2-star opted to keep things simple yet exquisite for this magnificent outfit, in keeping with the current trend of keeping accessories modest to allow the clothing to shine. She chose short-length dangle earrings to provide a delicate touch of elegance to her attire without overwhelming it. The Kalank actress added a touch of shine and refinement to her outfit by adorning her fingers with exquisite stone-studded rings.

The Gully Boy fame’s hair and makeup were flawless for her gorgeous appearance! Hairstylist Flavien Heldt carefully arranged her lovely attractive short hairdo, which was as wonderful as ever. The Raazi star easily styled her haircut with a middle division. Her makeup was designed to give her a natural, bright glow.

Advertisement

Makeup artist Lekha Gupta performed her magic, creating a brilliant base that accentuated the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress' innate beauty. Alia's beauty was highlighted by keeping her makeup minimal. It was all about the natural glow that complimented her dress nicely. The Dear Zindagi fame continues to demonstrate that little is more when it comes to hair and cosmetics, and she does so with elegance and grace.

Did you like this formal wear look by Alia Bhatt? If yes do let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Manish Malhotra tissue saree offers fresh take on traditional silhouette; Take cues