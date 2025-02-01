Alia Bhatt brings cool vibe to airport fashion as she slays in sweatshirt and black track pants with Rs 2,15,876 bag

Alia Bhatt in high fashion has always been a mesmerizing moment, but there’s something about her off-duty style that leaves us in awe. And she did the same yet again! Accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter, Raha, the actress was flying off looking effortlessly chic and casual. Her oversized outfit wasn’t just about a look—it also reflected her cool mood. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

The Gangubai Kathiawadi turned the airport into her runway, where she impressed everyone with her casual appearance. The off-white sweatshirt with loose full-sleeves, round neckline, and baggy fitting was effortlessly styled for a comfortable look. Though winter is soon going to end, the trend of sweatshirts is evergreen; it helps to keep up with the cool-girl vibe and laid-back look.

Take note of the bottom too! You can easily style this sweatshirt with your choice of jeans. As for Alia Bhatt, she decided to go for black track pants. The high waist and wide leg details allowed her to move freely.

So girls, if you want to begin your trip with something stylish and comfortable, opt for this sweatshirt and track pants combination and channel your inner sassy vibe.

You can also accessorize it with your choice of stud earrings, ensuring it needs to be casual to complement the look of the outfit. As for the actress, she didn’t opt for any earrings and amped-up the oomph factor with classy black sunglasses. Also, she carried a black Gucci bag worth Rs 2,15,876, designed with hand straps, perfect for a travel-friendly look.

Advertisement

With the sunscreen and moisturizer, the actress decided to keep her appearance minimally aesthetic and opt for a no-makeup look. Her face had a glow that made it difficult to keep our eyes off her!

Talking about her hair, for us, it definitely stole the limelight. It showed her soft-girl side. Her hair ended just below her shoulder and was properly styled in a side partition. All set for some family time and jetting off, the actress put on the white shoes, blending ease and style.

Alia Bhatt once again proved that she’s always been the iconic style diva of Bollywood, and no matter what she wears, she’ll always be the center of attention. The actress’s soft charm mixed with the cool outfits redefines airport fashion.

What are your thoughts on this Alia Bhatt look? Let us know in the comments below!