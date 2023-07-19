Alia Bhatt channels her inner Rani in incomparable ombré pastel drape by Manish Malhotra

Bollywood’s reigning diva, Alia Bhatt, has once again captured the hearts of her fans with her impeccable fashion choices. Known for her versatile acting skills and innate charm, Alia recently made headlines when she adorned a mesmerizing ombré saree designed by the iconic Indian fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani featuring Ranveer Singh, in New Delhi.

This sartorial masterpiece has now become a symbol of elegance and grace, redefining traditional Indian fashion on a global stage. So, let’s dive right in as we explore the magic of Alia Bhatt’s appearance in an ombré saree and its impact on the world of fashion. Are you ready?

Alia Bhatt dons an ombré saree by Manish Malhotra for promotions

Manish Malhotra, a pioneer in the world of Indian fashion is feted for his ability to blend tradition with modernity. The ombré saree donned by Alia Bhatt exemplifies this fusion brilliantly. The term “ombré” refers to a gradual blending of one color hue to another, creating a stunning visual transition. In this case, Alia’s saree exhibited a breathtaking progression from a soft pastel shade of blue to pink at the hem to a vibrant hue near the pallu, showcasing the seamless union of colors. But, it’s undoubtedly her smile with those gorgeous dimples that won the crown here. Doesn’t she look magical?

Alia Bhatt’s elegant persona perfectly complemented the ethereal grace of the ombré saree. Her choice to embrace the ombré saree accentuated her natural radiance, elevating her appearance to unparalleled levels of sophistication. The blouse with its plunging neckline along with the delicate lace at the edges of the saree added a gorgeous flair to the piece. The ombré saree worn by Alia Bhatt highlights Malhotra’s commitment to redefining traditional Indian attire, making it relevant and appealing to a global audience. She completed the outfit with blue and pink Afghani earrings and a matching traditional ring. Meanwhile, her hair, styled in loose waves, perfectly cascaded down her shoulder. Her subtle makeup look with a nice blush and pink lipstick further enhanced her overall outfit. It’s hard not to fall for her, isn’t it?

Alia Bhatt’s stunning appearance in the ombré saree has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the fashion world. The amalgamation of her youthful aura with the timeless charm of the ombré saree has inspired fashion enthusiasts across the globe. Social media platforms have been abuzz with praises for both Alia and Manish Malhotra, further cementing their status as trendsetters in the fashion industry. With Alia Bhatt as the torchbearer, the ombré trend has experienced a resurgence in popularity.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt’s outfit? Would you like to recreate this for your next event? Comment below to share your thoughts and views with us.

