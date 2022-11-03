Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 7 Diva-approved blouses for wholesome desi looks

Can we make a confession? We cannot unlove a dress or never not look at more than one every day but the many wedding invites are a clear indication that referencing sarees will become our new favourite activity and the only best thing to do. Some of us are already doing the needful and some may be in the scout for something that reads triumph. Since the momentum for what's in trend and can look fashionable is getting heated up, let's look at blouse-patterns approved by Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and the rest.

There's more to a saree, lehenga, sharara, or the stories of your ethnic ensembles. What's an outfit without a blouse? Incomplete and definitely not noteworthy enough. Put the hot or elegant girl twist to your looks with this promising guide.

Take a look at 7 blouse designs from the best of Bollywood block

Janhvi Kapoor It's a win. The Mili actress showed it, and we said it. A cropped, strappy blouse and back tie-up blouse never miss especially when the V-shaped hem looks chic too. It is also decked up with gold embroidery. You can stitch a similar one for when you opt for sharara pants, lehenga, or an indo-western look. Janhvi's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Shanaya Kapoor Radiant in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, the Bedhadak actress who just turned a year older yesterday rocked this look to a recently-hosted Diwali celebration. Off-shoulder blouses look best on a casual note too, like wear a top with your jeans and it's all sexy. This cropped blouse had intricately done embellishments and a reverse sweetheart neckline for a hem. Also, to amp up its appeal, beaded work as hangings were added for a flawless wrap. Her desi look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Deepika Padukone Ah, what attire to fancy! The Pathaan actress took her saree to a classy level when at Cannes earlier this year in a custom-made Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla chiffon and ruffled saree which she paired up with a strapless blouse and a pearl collar. Nothing can outshine a blouse soaked with embellishments like pearls, crystals, and silver sequins. Strapless blouses are hogging up the limelight in a major way and this is your one-stop solution also known as notes. Deepika's chic look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Kriti Sanon Everything about black is hard to resist and this is a sexy sparkling treat. The Bhediya actress' smoke show was a ravishing one with the Dilnaz Karbhary see-through saree which had heavy sequin work. We're majorly inspired by the halter-neck blouse which had a tie-up detail at the back. Kriti's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Ananya Panday How to put the beach in a wedding look. Meaning the temps outside got no control over your style. The Liger actress' all-red ensemble from Nachiket Barve was bang-on and the bikini-style strappy blouse was beautified with floral applique and sequins. And it is so sultry with the sweetheart and plunging neckline. The best for the best, that's what you need. Ananya's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Shraddha Kapoor Black to blow you away. The cute actress wore a Ritika Mirchandani lehenga set which bore a full-sleeved blouse. Loaded with beads and patterns, it literally shined. The deep V neckline is common but shoulder pads are something we're rooting at. This diva's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.