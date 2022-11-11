Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: 5 Celeb-approved white saree looks for the wedding season

When it comes to curating a wedding season wardrobe, bright colors like reds, pinks, greens, and yellows might automatically pop into your head. However, this wedding season, you can ditch the basic bold colors and switch to whites to curate a winning white wedding guest wardrobe. But, pulling off white to a wedding might seem unreal until you witness Bollywood’s style icons in their best white saree picks. Right from Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani, celebs have been proving white can be graceful yet impactful when it comes to standout saree looks. Ahead, find a round-up of top Bollywood divas who proved white sarees can be the new wedding season staple.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, all draped up in her beautiful, sheer muslin jamdani weave saree right out of shelves of Madhurya Creations proves you can never go wrong with a traditional white saree. The new mama’s pristine white saree is curated with cotton and is intricately embroidered with striking threadwork all over the saree. Alia paired the saree with a matching white sleeveless blouse with a plunging V-neckline. Take cues from Alia Bhatt and style your white saree the traditional way with statement earrings, a matching ring, and nude peep-toe golden platform heels. To add to the calming white aesthetic, go for a side-parted sleek bun preferably adorned with a white rose. Go for a dewy face and a small bindi to round off the elegant white look. Alia’s traditional white saree look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone left the fashion watchers spellbound when she stepped out in a custom-made Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ruffle saree paired with a pearl collar. The designer royal chiffon saree can definitely be a bang-on choice when you want a dramatic look for a cocktail. Deepika paired her saree with a strapless blouse embellished with heavenly pearl detailings. Let the style icon guide you to get your own version of an offbeat collar for winning wedding guest attire. If you want to complete the look like Deepika keep your accessories as minimal as a pair of studded earrings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Top it off with a sleek knotted low bun and neutral makeup and striking eyes. Deepika’s stunning white saree look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kiara Advani

Take cues from Kiara Advani in a dreamy white saree by Manish Malhotra to make jaws drop with your contemporary ethnic look. The chikankari sheer saree paired with a statement sleeveless embroidered blouse features striking pearl detailing and an all-over intricate embroidery which is definitely a perfect wedding outfit inspiration. The actress added a stunning pair of earrings from Manish Malhotra's jewelry collection to accentuate her white aesthetic. If you want to style your saree like Kiara Advani go for sleek straight hair and a glam face and a tiny black bindi. Kiara’s contemporary white saree look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

If you want to win the ethnic dressing game at the next wedding you are invited to, take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor and invest in an eternal white saree from Atelier by Amreen Sandhu creation. The pre-stitched saree with a sartorial strapless blouse is heavily embroidered and features silver sequins and pearls but is surprisingly easy to carry. Accessorized with classy drop earrings, side-parted wavy hair, and a neat stroke of eyeliners for a Janhvi-approved way to style your white saree. Janhvi Kapoor’s white saree look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

