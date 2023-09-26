Alia Bhatt dons an understated and minimalistic fit with Gucci’s green top and denim for Milan Fashion Week

The much-anticipated Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show finally graced the fashion world, marking Sabato De Sarno’s debut as the creative director of this iconic fashion house. Titled ‘Gucci Ancora’ or ‘Gucci Again,’ the show aimed to reignite the global fashion community’s love for the Italian brand. It’s no wonder that Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt jetted off to Milan to be a part of this spectacular event. Gucci did not disappoint, and neither did the talented Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress, who graced the occasion in a minimalist and stylish ensemble.

So, what are we even waiting for? Why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the talented Raazi actress’ understated ensemble?

Alia Bhatt looked amazing in a green top with light-blue jeans

The talented Student of the Year actress opted to wear a shimmery lime green Gucci top with cap sleeves and buttons on the front. This stylish short top also has a crisp collar. The incredible Dear Zindagi actress further paired this with light-blue washed floor-length denim jeans, reminiscent of the ’70s with their bell-bottom-like wide legs. Completing her look were formal, glossy black shoes that added a hint of sophistication. Doesn’t she look awesome?

The talented Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ outfit was elevated with Gucci’s black Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag, valued at approximately Rs. 2,45,760. This reintroduction of the Jackie bag for Fall Winter 2020 represented a fresh take on a historical Gucci icon. The bag, presented in black leather and accompanied by an additional detachable shoulder strap, offered a contemporary twist to the archival style, allowing multiple ways to wear it. The incredibly sassy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress didn't just stop there, she also chose to accessorize her outfit with chunky gold hoop earrings, a matching chunky gold chain bracelet, and a pair of black dark-tinted sunglasses from Gucci. Doesn’t her ensemble look super stylish?

Now, let’s talk about Alia Bhatt’s exceptional hair and makeup. Her hair was left open and styled into simple waves, framing her face perfectly and adding a touch of natural beauty to her look. As for her makeup, she opted for a subtle and complementary approach. Subtle eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, rouged cheeks highlighted to perfection, and a delicate pink lip shade harmonized seamlessly with her outfit. Bhatt was a vision of understated glamour at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show, proving once again why she is a fashion icon to watch.

So, what did you think of her ensemble? Would you like to recreate it? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

