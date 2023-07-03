Alia Bhatt dons chic chocolate brown co-ord set for date with sister, Shaheen Bhatt, Perfect for casual outing

After their vacation in Dubai, Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha. Following their holiday, the couple has been recently spotted at various locations in Mumbai. While Ranbir is in preparation mode for his upcoming movie Animal, Alia has been occupied with her upcoming release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. However, the actress from the movie RRR took a break from her busy schedule and enjoyed a lovely day out with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

During her lunch date with her sister, the Student Of The Year actress was seen wearing an adorable coordinated set in chocolate brown. She looked incredibly stylish as the paparazzi snapped her outside a cafe in Mumbai. Curious to take a closer look at her outfit? Well, let's delve right in.

Alia Bhatt looks amazing in an affordable chocolate brown coordinated set

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is renowned for her ability to effortlessly carry off minimalistic yet cute outfits. This is why she has earned the title of Bollywood's crowned queen of glam and cuteness. Her recent outfit was no exception. She was spotted wearing the chocolate brown Salentino Vest from Summer Somewhere, priced at Rs. 3,720. She paired it with the chocolate brown Claire Pants from the same brand, worth Rs. 3,990. To complete the look, she opted for elegant black and white slip-ons. Doesn't it look stunning on her?

The sleeveless and relaxed-fitting vest showcased a deep V-neckline adorned with white center-front buttons and a mother-of-pearl button closure. The high-rise pants complemented the outfit with their comfortable fit. Adding to the ensemble, she accessorized with gen-Z approved minimalistic gold hoop earrings, a matching ring, and a bracelet. She styled her hair in a neatly tucked ponytail, showcasing her natural beauty with a stunning no-makeup look. It's difficult not to be captivated by her beautiful smile, isn't it?

But the absolute highlight of her outfit was undoubtedly her Gucci Blondie GG Mini crossbody bag. The round interlocking G emblem on this exquisite bag comes straight from the house archives, offering a modern variation of a classic accessory. The classy leather trim adds even more pizzazz to the piece. Speaking of the price tag attached to this bag, it's approximately worth Rs. 1,35,073. Isn't that seriously extravagant? It's clear that the Brahmāstra: Part One actress effortlessly blended affordability with a touch of luxury in her lunch date outfit. Isn't that awesome?

So, what did you think of the Heart Of Stone actress’ outfit? Would you want something like this in your wardrobe? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani oozes oomph factor in her sexy pink ensemble by Saisha Shinde; Perfect for special night outs