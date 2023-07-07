Alia Bhatt dons dark blue pantsuit from Helen Anthony reflecting elegance and empowerment

In the world of fashion, Alia Bhatt has always been known for her versatile style and ability to effortlessly carry off any outfit. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress goes above and beyond to create magic with her fashion choices. She is also known to make powerful statements with her fashion. Recently, the Bollywood actress stunned her fans by ditching the casual attire and embracing a more formal and sophisticated look, for an event.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress donned a sleek dark blue pantsuit from the renowned fashion designer, Helen Anthony. This fashion choice not only marked a significant departure from her usual chic ensembles but also showcased her impeccable sense of style. Let’s delve into the details of this fashion transformation and explore the allure of formal wear.

Alia Bhatt looked beyond fancy in a well-fitted dark blue pantsuit

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in fashion trends, with a growing emphasis on formal attire. What was once predominantly reserved for boardrooms and formal occasions has now become a symbol of elegance and empowerment. Many celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, are at the forefront of this movement, proving that formal wear can be both sophisticated and fashionable. Alia Bhatt’s decision to wear a dark blue pantsuit designed by Helen Anthony is a testament to her evolving fashion choices. The ensemble, styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, featured a tailored blazer and perfectly fitted trousers, accentuating her svelte figure. The sleek, dark blue color exuded a sense of power and confidence while maintaining an air of sophistication. She completed the outfit with stylish black open-toed heels.

Helen Anthony, a celebrated British designer renowned for his exquisite menswear and womenswear collections, created the stunning pantsuit worn by Alia Bhatt. Anthony’s designs are known for their impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. The sleek lines and precise tailoring of the pantsuit perfectly complemented Alia Bhatt’s petite frame, resulting in a flawless and commanding look. She further elevated this look with minimalistic gold earrings from Riddhi Joshi Jewelry and chunky rings from Viange, India’s first vintage designer jewelry label. Meanwhile, her hair, tied in a stylish plat with flicks highlighting her face, and her subtle makeup with pink eyeshadow and matching lip, enhanced her overall look. But our favorite part of this outfit is her enchanting smile, don’t you agree?

Want to recreate Alia’s look? Here are some tips:

Ensure that the pantsuit fits impeccably and flatters your body shape. Tailoring can make a significant difference in achieving a polished look. Pair the pantsuit with understated accessories, such as a delicate necklace or a classic wristwatch, to add a touch of sophistication without overwhelming the overall look, this will bring you a step closer to acing the style. Remember to opt for sleek heels or pointed-toe flats to complement the formal ensemble. Avoid chunky or casual footwear that can undermine the elegance of the outfit. At the end of the day, confidence is everything, the key to pulling off a formal look is confidence. Own your style and carry yourself with poise and grace.

Advertisement

Whether it’s a professional setting, an event, or just a social gathering, the pantsuit is a versatile and timeless ensemble that can elevate anyone’s style quotient. So, why not take inspiration from Alia Bhatt and ditch the casuals to embrace the elegance and power of formal wear? Comment below to share your thoughts on Alia’s classy outfit.

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to skinny jeans, Katrina Kaif's airport look in mom-fit denims and top will have you obsessed