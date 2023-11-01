Alia Bhatt dons Gaurav Gupta’s show-stopping structured corset-like bodice, proves stockings aren’t outdated

Bollywood has its fair share of talented and fashionable actresses but we totally vouch for Alia Bhatt’s absolute supremacy in every way possible. The exceptionally talented Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress is known for her beyond-perfect fashion choices and unique sense of style. Keeping up with the same, the talented diva recently made a striking appearance at the Ambanis’ launch event, leaving everyone in awe with her undeniable all-black elegance. Dressed in a captivating black Gaurav Gupta gown, the classy Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress’ outfit was nothing short of a total showstopper.

So, why don’t we take a closer look at the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress’ spellbinding attire, which featured a corset-like silhouette, a sultry front slit, and perfectly matching stockings? Let’s dive right in.

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a classy all-black ensemble

The talented Student of the Year actress was recently papped on the red carpet at a prominent event, and we’re totally obsessed with her all-black ensemble. After all, the classy diva was wearing Gaurav Gupta’s incredible creation, super hard to resist, isn’t it? The classy Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a black off-shoulder dress with a semi-sheer bold design and intricate patterns near the waist. The gown’s corset-like, body-hugging silhouette hugged the Kapoor and Sons actress’ curves at all the right places thereby accentuating and helping her flaunt her well-toned figure. Furthermore, the seriously sultry plunging neckline added to the Heart of Stone actress’ outfit’s overall allure. But that’s not all, even the gown’s unique design with asymmetrical edges added to the entire look.

Furthermore, the classy black dress also had an alluring front slit which helped the diva flaunt her well-toned legs, covered with matching black stockings. The RRR actress also chose to complete her ensemble with stylish black boots, giving her overall outfit a harmonious appeal. The Darlings actress further chose to take the minimalistic route to accessories with simplistic yet unique silver stud earrings from Outhouse Jewellery as well as matching layered statement rings from KAJ Fine Jewellery, these added the much-needed bling to her outfit while totally elevating it. We’re literally still drooling, aren’t you?

In fact, even the Raazi actress’ hair and makeup game was on point. The talented Kalank actress chose to leave her short hair open, styling it into soft waves with a sleek look that framed her face to perfection. Meanwhile, the Dear Zindagi actress’ oh-so-subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery eyeshadow, rouged and highlighted cheeks, and the perfect nude-colored lipstick, which totally elevated and complemented the Gully Boy actress’ elegant all-black ensemble. The talented Shaandaar actress unquestionably slayed in her all-black attire, captivating all onlookers with her timeless beauty and undeniable charm. We’re still craving for more!

Alia Bhatt’s elegant and bold fashion statement at the prominent event was a proper testament to her fashion supremacy, don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

