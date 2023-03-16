Alia Bhatt dons pink Balenciaga sweater for her 30th birthday celebration; Can you guess its WHOPPING cost?

Alia Bhatt’s style can be defined as minimal yet chic. The actress is known for her effortless looks and uber-cool outfits, that are the perfect blend of style and comfort. She rang in her 30th birthday in London with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mother Soni Razdan. We finally got to see glimpses of Alia’s birthday celebration as she dropped some pictures on Instagram just a few moments ago. The pictures show her dressed in a comfy pink Balenciaga sweatshirt, and you’ll be surprised to know how much it costs!

Alia Bhatt opts for pink Balenciaga jumper for her 30th birthday celebrations in London

Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures that feature her, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan. They seemed to have enjoyed a dinner at a fancy restaurant in London. The first picture shows Alia Bhatt making a wish, and she looks pretty in a pink knitted sweater. She is wearing Balenciaga’s All Over Logo Print Jumper in pink and white, and the logo print of the luxury fashion house makes it instantly recognizable. The jumper has full sleeves, round neckline, drop shoulders, and ribbed trims. Alia Bhatt rocks the relaxed silhouette effortlessly! The sweater is available on the Farfetch website for USD 1750, which when converted, is approximately Rs 1,44,631!

Alia Bhatt accessorized the outfit simply with silver hoop earrings, matching bracelets, and a white sling bag. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail, and she kept her makeup minimal for her birthday outing. Check out her pictures.

Did you love Alia Bhatt’s bubblegum pink sweater look as much as we did? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: ‘Meme expert’ Ranbir Kapoor recreates wife Alia Bhatt’s Raazi scene ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’; Fans go LOL-WATCH