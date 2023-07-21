Alia Bhatt embraces timeless elegance as Manish Malhotra's showstopper; A tale of vintage glamour

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are set to showcase their chemistry and signature acting chops on the silver screen with their upcoming movie helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. But, their chemistry and connection seem to making heads off-screen too. This is perhaps why they were chosen to headline Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show.

Both the talented actors walked and owned the ramp commanding everyone’s attention. They were dressed in beautiful sheer wedding wear outfits embellished with sequins and intricate embroidery. Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at their show-stopping outfits.

Alia Bhatt looked like an ethereal diva in a lehenga laden with heavy embroidery

From the moment Alia Bhatt stepped on the ramp, she had everyone hooked. Her sense of confidence with elegance, poise, and beauty won everyone over. She was dressed as Manish Malhotra’s signature bride in a beige and ivory lehenga which was simply incomparable. The heavy lehenga was embellished with intricate Swarovski and mirror-work embroidery from the top to the bottom. It also featured a beautiful matka-neckline blouse and a sheer net veil with exquisite crystal embroidery which also created a gorgeous train behind her. She looked like a dream as she walked the ramp.

The talented Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ snake-skin textured outfit was further elevated with just the right jewelry pieces. She wore a two-tiered diamond neckpiece which was delicately encrusted with statement crystals, with a gorgeous diamond droplet in the middle. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in loose waves with hair extensions, and her natural-looking, subtle makeup look with just the right amount of blush and glossy lipstick, perfectly elevated the outfit. We’re simply obsessed with this look.

Ranveer Singh’s gorgeous outfit merged with his confidence stole the spotlight

The minute Ranveer Singh stepped on the ramp with his charming smile and his posed yet regal look, everyone cheered for him. His confidence and energy are always a win it’s like his unique superpower. He was dressed as Manish Malhotra’s classy groom in a beige and ivory jacket with a kalidaar, churidar, and a shawl. He walked the ramp with his signature energy that puts the audience in a true trance. He also walked over to his wife, Deepika Padukone, and kissed her on the cheek, making the audience go ‘aww’ over this adorable moment.

Coming back to the Bajirao Mastani actor’s spectacular outfit, his jacket featured a classic closed-neck style along with the most beautiful intricate flowery embroidery with ivory sequin. This was paired with a white kalidaar, a matching well-fitted white churidar, and a beautiful and heavily embellished beige and white shawl. The drape of the shawl was regal adding to the outfit’s charm. His outfit was completed with dressy brown shoes and minimalistic accessories like a ring and diamond stud earrings. We’re totally in love with how fabulous he looked.

It’s quite fair to say that, in a mesmerizing display of artistry and elegance, the Bridal Couture Show 2023-2024 by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra unveiled a breathtaking array of designs that seemed to transcend reality. Among the shimmering collection, an exquisite selection of bespoke masterpieces graced the runway, adorning none other than the enchanting Bollywood celebrities who graced the event with their presence, turning it into a true night to remember. We simply, cannot get over it.

So, what did you think of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s outfits? Are you a fan of the whole collection? Comment below and let us know your thoughts on the same.

