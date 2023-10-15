Alia Bhatt exudes 'Rani' vibes in budget friendly velvet-flared sleeved kurta set apt for your roka ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the opening ceremony of 141st International Olympic committee session on October 15. The duo stepped in their best stylish looks but what caught my attention was Alia Bhatt's impeccable fashion choice. Alia wore a velvet kurta set, a creation by Sureena Chowdhri. The outfit is a combination that exudes both opulence and timeless charm.

The asymmetrical silk velvet kurta came with a plunging neckline and contemporary handwork. The standout feature of this outfit is undoubtedly its unique silhouette but my personal favourite is the flared sleeves adorned with zardozi threadwork, mirror embellishments, sitara detailing and cutdana work.

Bhatt definitely had her 'Rani' moment in a royal blue velvet suit which she teamed with a scalloped dupatta. To note, Alia Bhatt always prefers to pick classic silhouettes to make heads turn and she manages to do it yet again and how!

Alia Bhatt's look is an out-and-out glam roka ceremony look for someone who doesn't want to deal with heavy lehengas in budget-friendly price of approx Rs 30,000.

Alia Bhatt's look in velvet kurta set

Hair and makeup

Alia Bhatt completed the look with vintage jewellery. Beauty-wise, she kept it minimal with tinted cheeks, glossy lip colour and a small bindi. With hair, she opted for centre parted sleek hair tied in a bun.

Overall, the intricate detailing of the outfit is the hero. Alia Bhatt surely pulled it off with utmost grace and confidence. Her outfit captures the essence of regal elegance.

