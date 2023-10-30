Alia Bhatt flaunts her boss girl style in black blazer, black wide-legged pants, and Rs. 199,802 Gucci bag

Alia Bhatt, the recent recipient of the coveted Best Actress National Award, made quite a stylish statement in the capital city. Her decision to reuse her bridal saree drew a lot of attention since it promoted the notion of sustainable fashion. It's no surprise that Alia's fashion sense is impeccable.

Even on a casual excursion, she looks ethereal in a basic tee, shorts, and trainers outfit. Her ability to appear elegant while yet being comfy is absolutely admirable. Alia Bhatt is not only a wonderful actor, but also a fashion influencer.

Alia Bhatt is a true fashion star when it involves casual wear. She effectively establishes trends without the use of lengthy maxi dresses or skirts. Rather, she dresses cool and casually in shirts, kurta sets, or co-ord outfits. Alia was recently spotted in town, and we were captivated by her casual yet elegant look. It's always interesting to see the clothes she wears on informal occasions.

Alia Bhatt’s cool casual statement in black blazer

By wearing a black jacket, Alia Bhatt easily adopted a casual yet stylish look. Her attire was complemented by the roomy fit of the longline blazer. The lengthy oversized sleeves with a single white stripe on each sleeve drew everyone's attention. This little accent gave the whole design a smart edge. Alia oozed confidence and grace as she stepped out for the casual excursion. The paparazzi couldn't stop themselves from photographing her trendy moment.

Alia Bhatt achieved a casual yet classy appearance by wearing a peak lapel collared jacket in an open manner. She paired the blazer with a plain white shirt with a scoop neckline for a sleek and easy look. The blazer remained the focal point of the ensemble, adding a touch of elegance. Alia completed the sleek and matched outfit by wearing similar black flared trousers. Her outfit demonstrated her outstanding sense of style and care for style.

The luxurious accessory game for the casual fit

Let's take a look at Alia Bhatt's accessories now. The Raazi actress accessorized her appearance with thick golden small-sized hoops that hung from her earrings. But wait, there's more! She also had a stunning bag that drew attention. Can you figure out which one it is? It's the Jackie 1961 tiny shoulder bag from Gucci. Alia carried the leather purse with ease, displaying her amazing taste. The price of this tiny bag is Rs. 1,99,802, emphasizing its rarity and elegance.

Alia Bhatt's casual evening hairdo was effortlessly elegant, with free beach waves on her shoulder-length haircut. This hairdo provided a casual elegance to her entire image. Alia kept her makeup basic and allowed her natural beauty to show through. She chose pink cheeks to complement her vibrant and luminous complexion, giving her a healthy and youthful radiance. Alia finished the look with a light pink lipstick that added a pop of color to her lips.

Did you enjoy this style? Alia Bhatt's casually baggy jacket or the eye-catching gorgeous leather tiny purse for an evening out? Share your thoughts in the comments box below and tell us what piqued your interest. Was it the effortlessly elegant blazer or the opulent accessory?

