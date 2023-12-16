Alia Bhatt flaunts her fashion finesse in a yellow saree paired with a pulled-back braids hairstyle

Alia Bhatt has been creating headlines not only on the silver screen but also in the fashion world. Her most recent Instagram post, showcased her in a gorgeous pink kurta combo, sent the style meter skyrocketing, and she's done it again with a captivating saree ensemble. The Kapoor & Sons actress successfully defined bridesmaid goals with her conventional fashion choice while attending a friend's wedding as a bridesmaid.

The photos the Heart of Stone actress posted are a visual feast, demonstrating her beauty and grace in each frame. Alia Bhatt continues to be a fashion trailblazer with her excellent sense of style, leaving us all in awe of her timeless charm. Let's deep dive into the Brahmastra diva’s fashion finesse.

Alia Bhatt rocked in the traditional yellow saree

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress made waves once again with her lovely yellow saree, labeling it "laddoo peela season" and easily exhibiting her affinity for brilliant hues. The beautiful green thread work embroidery on the saree lent an earthy beauty to the combination, drawing focus with its distinctive and graceful style.

The attire, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a daring backless design, emanated a blend of traditional grace and modern allure when paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. This eye-catching attire was created by Anavila M, emphasizing the Darlings star’s natural ability to make any outfit her own with her unrivaled style and panache. The RRR actress fashion selections continue to exemplify elegance and sophistication, leaving a lasting influence on Bollywood fashion.

Alia Bhatt's mint green stone jewelry

The Gangubai Kathiawadi fame complemented her gorgeous attire with captivating mint green stones. Her mint green stone encrusted stud earrings adorned her ears, providing a touch of glitz and sophistication to her ensemble. She added a neck choker studded with a beautiful blend of white and green pearls, conveying timeless beauty and grace.

The Sadak 2 star finished off her look with a gold-toned ring on her finger, which added a subtle yet powerful touch of opulence to her overall look. The Kalank actress yet again exhibited her aptitude for elegantly integrating classic and contemporary variables, providing an indelible mark with her magnificent eye to specifics and natural taste in fashion.

Alia Bhatt's radiant makeup game

The Gully Boy diva’s makeup game was flawless, demonstrating her mastery of the art of glam. Her contoured and flushed cheeks gave her look a beautiful glow that complemented her exquisite skin flawlessly.

The Raazi fame’s eye makeup emanated a fascinating charm, enhancing her entrancing stare, with precisely formed brows and a slightly smoked kohl-rimmed look. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress’ peach-hued lipstick was coated with a beautiful coating of gloss, accentuating her innate beauty with a hint of understated sophistication.

Alia Bhatt's interesting yet captivating braided hairstyle

The Dear Zindagi star’s hairstyle stole the show, with side pulled back braids that created a captivating look that exuded both beauty and futuristic flair. The braids, linked together with a rope, offered just the right amount of whimsical appeal.

The Udta Punjab actress’ saree outfit was immaculate, and her mint green jewelry added a touch of elegance to the whole look. Her pulled back braided hairstyle, nevertheless, grabbed the limelight, giving a feeling of subtle elegance and delicacy to her look.

The artistically weaved braids, which were knotted together with a rope, emanated timeless beauty and modern attractiveness, perfectly matching her traditional clothing while additionally making a dramatic aesthetic statement.

What do you think about Alia's gorgeous hairstyle? Do you think that was the ideal crowning touch to her entire look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

