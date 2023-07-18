Alia Bhatt flaunts her love for colorful sarees with modern twist in vibrant drape designed by Manish Malhotra

Alia Bhatt, the talented Bollywood actress, has not only made a name for herself in the film industry but has also garnered attention for her impeccable fashion sense. Known for her effortless style, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress has been setting trends with her eclectic wardrobe choices. However, it is the talented actress' love for colorful sarees that has evidently caught our attention.

Continuing with the trend, the Student Of The Year actress has been spotted flaunting her love for colorful sarees, showcasing her affinity for the traditional Indian garment. In particular, she recently donned a stunning saree designed by Manish Malhotra, which beautifully blends tradition and modernity. With its intricate draping and vibrant hues, the saree perfectly complements Alia Bhatt's style and elegance. Recently, she chose to wear one such saree for the promotion of her upcoming movie. So, let's dive into Alia Bhatt’s love for vibrant sarees from Manish Malhotra and explore the enchanting saree she wore on that occasion.

Alia Bhatt enchants the room with her beautiful pink saree

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ fashion choices have always been an expression of her vibrant personality, and her love for sarees is no exception. Collaborating with the celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, Raha’s mother effortlessly embraces a range of vibrant colors, infusing life into her ensembles. From bold reds to pastel pinks, royal blues to earthy greens, the talented actress’ saree collection boasts a kaleidoscope of hues that adds a touch of glamour to her every appearance.

Manish Malhotra, a name synonymous with opulent Indian couture, is renowned for his ability to create timeless designs that seamlessly blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. His collaboration with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actress has resulted in stunning sarees that embody grace, sophistication and a touch of whimsy. By carefully selecting fabrics, intricate embellishments, and innovative draping techniques, Malhotra brings out the best in Alia, accentuating her natural beauty and charm. Her recent saree was no exception. She wore a bubble pink saree with yellow borders and a yellow lining at the bottom. Furthermore, her dual-colored blouse featuring a sweetheart neck with a deep-scooped back made her look beyond fabulous.

Furthermore, she chose minimal accessories to go with her ethnic outfit, like delicate silver jhumkas, to let it take the spotlight. She also added a black bindi to keep the look elevated. Her hair was styled in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders, whereas her subtle makeup looked with subtle eyeshadow, perfect mascara, and pretty pink lipstick. She looks extremely gorgeous, doesn't she? The Heart Of Stone actress’ choice to flaunt colorful sarees from Manish Malhotra has not only caught the eye of her ardent fans but also sparked a fashion revolution. Her bold and vibrant ensembles have become a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts around the globe. By embracing the traditional Indian garment, she encourages individuals to explore the versatility of sarees and experiment with their style. Through her fashion choices, she promotes cultural diversity and celebrates the rich heritage of Indian textiles.

With her sartorial choices, she inspires fashion enthusiasts to embrace the timeless elegance of sarees while adding their unique touch. With her grace, charm, and vibrant palette of hues, Alia Bhatt continues to be a trendsetter in the world of fashion, captivating hearts with gorgeous outfits. So, what do you think of this outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts and views with us.

