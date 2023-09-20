Alia Bhatt flaunts her love for Gucci in oversized shirt, matching pants, high-top sneakers, and expensive bag

Bollywood’s darling and one of its most talented actresses, Alia Bhatt, has always been in the spotlight not just for her impeccable acting skills but also for her exceptional fashion sense. The talented Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress has been stealing hearts with her stylish choices. Recently, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of the gorgeous diva at the airport, and she left everyone awestruck with her effortlessly chic black and white ensemble.

So, what are we even waiting for? Why don’t we delve into the details of her stylish outfit, from the oversized Gucci shirt to the high-end accessories that completed her look? Let’s dive right into the ethnic elegance.

Alia Bhatt looked incredible in a comfortably stylish black and white outfit

The gorgeous Raazi actress recently chose to wear the ivory and black Gucci check print open-collared silk shirt with a rather oversized and comfortable fit. The fluid silk shirt reveals a bold Gucci check print in defined monochrome hues, offering an ultra-sleek addition to every look. The long-sleeved piece also has a front button closure with patch pockets. The talented diva further chose to pair this with wide-legged black and ivory Gucci check print silk trousers with pockets on both sides and a comfortable fitting. This ankle-length piece has been beautifully crafted in Italy and comes with a heavy price of approximately Rs. 1,15,644, approximately.

The talented Dear Zindagi actress’ ensemble also showcases how monochrome color palettes seem to have greatly inspired a series of eye-catching motifs in the new Gucci collection. But that’s not all, the talented Student of the Year actress chose to complete her exceptional ensemble with black and white high-top sneakers from Gucci. She also chose to pick the matching Jackie 1961 natural grain totes leather bag in black color which is a luxurious tote bag finished with a detachable shoulder strap and gold hardware. This bag is approximately worth Rs. 4,57,645. Doesn’t her outfit look exceptional?

Furthermore, the RRR actress left her gorgeous dark tresses open, styled into a straight look, as they beautifully cascaded down her shoulder. On the other hand, the gorgeous Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress chose to flaunt her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look with just a glossy lip gloss, proving that true beauty often shines brightest when kept simple. The talented actress’ monochrome ensemble not only reflects her fashion-forward sensibilities but also showcases the enduring appeal of classic black-and-white combinations. As she continues to grace us with her talent and style, Bhatt remains an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts and fans alike, reminding us that fashion is not just about clothing; it’s about expressing oneself with confidence and elegance.

So, what did you think of the diva’s gorgeous ensemble? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

