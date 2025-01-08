Alia Bhatt gives a glam twist to her no-makeup look in a white shirt and denim pants, styling them with slingback pumps

Alia Bhatt in casuals hits differently. The actress has slayed many glamorous sarees and gown looks so far, but her beauty in casual wear is unparalleled. Recently, she gave us another everyday fit to look forward to. She was spotted wearing a white shirt and blue jeans—a basic yet timeless combination that can elevate your appearance. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Another day, another chance to admire Alia Bhatt’s natural look. She wore a heavy cotton poplin shirt from the Gucci collection. The shirt featured collar detailing and full sleeves. Adding her personal touch, she rolled up the sleeves, exposing her hands. To enhance the outfit’s stylish vibe, she tucked her shirt half into her bottoms. This versatile pick is perfect for both everyday wear and casual outings. All you need is an eye for the right styling, and Alia nailed it effortlessly.

For a polished appearance, the actress styled her white shirt with low-waist cropped denim pants. These ankle-length pants featured a loose fit, giving Alia a relaxed and laid-back vibe.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress chose to complement her outfit with minimal accessories. She opted for classy hoop earrings—a staple in almost every millennial and Gen-Z wardrobe. The hoops were subtle yet perfect for a minimally aesthetic look. You can even try them for your college outfit; honestly, they’re all you need for a chic fit check.

As for her makeup, she kept it natural. She opted only for moisturizer and lip balm, and yet looked undeniably beautiful. Alia proved that stepping out doesn’t always require heavy makeup. Sometimes, just moisturizer and lip balm are enough to keep your face glowing.

In contrast to her casual outfit, her footwear brought a touch of glamour. As a final addition to her look, the actress chose Signoria slingback pumps. This choice of footwear elevated her look in the best possible way. With her half-tied hairstyle, she was all set to rock her day.

Alia Bhatt's understated look in a basic outfit is yet another style statement. With each appearance, she showcases her unique and low-key style, effortlessly creating unforgettable looks.

