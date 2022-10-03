Alia Bhatt glows in a Gauri and Nainika pleated gown at Time 100 Impact Awards 2022

Commence party-ready glam. Today's fashion schooling is all about pleats and hitting up some glow. It's unquestionably the month where we learn to appreciate and love stylish ethnic ensembles and while a hundred plus references have landed on our mood board pretty quick and fine, some of us may have been beaten with these and could want a little time to gaze at an outfit for other outings. Here's Alia Bhatt who holds the key to a striking style and we're stoked majorly to get you on with a swish and smile theory needed for a fun night.

2022 is literally the year of Alia Bhatt (touches wood). What we know about her latest feat is that she's had a great and special weekend. The mother-to-be received The TIME100 Impact Awards at National Gallery Singapore yesterday. For such a precious and remarkable event, she was ready to take home the award dressed up in a Gauri and Nainika gown. We have fresh memories of seeing almost the same on Tamannaah Bhatia who wore the metallic silver gown in 2021. Loved it then? Meet what's hot now.