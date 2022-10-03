Alia Bhatt glows in a Gauri and Nainika pleated gown at Time 100 Impact Awards 2022
Congratulations, Alia Bhatt! But first, can we give a trophy for your style?
Commence party-ready glam. Today's fashion schooling is all about pleats and hitting up some glow. It's unquestionably the month where we learn to appreciate and love stylish ethnic ensembles and while a hundred plus references have landed on our mood board pretty quick and fine, some of us may have been beaten with these and could want a little time to gaze at an outfit for other outings. Here's Alia Bhatt who holds the key to a striking style and we're stoked majorly to get you on with a swish and smile theory needed for a fun night.
2022 is literally the year of Alia Bhatt (touches wood). What we know about her latest feat is that she's had a great and special weekend. The mother-to-be received The TIME100 Impact Awards at National Gallery Singapore yesterday. For such a precious and remarkable event, she was ready to take home the award dressed up in a Gauri and Nainika gown. We have fresh memories of seeing almost the same on Tamannaah Bhatia who wore the metallic silver gown in 2021. Loved it then? Meet what's hot now.
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, this bronze-hued attire was packed with shine. Pleats prevailed here too and so did the cape sleeves which elongated up to reach the floor. Sweeping our hearts with chicness, it bore a plunging V neckline and a ruched cinching detail placed right above her baby bump. Her gorgeous maternity style served again with golden and glistening rings and a tiered bracelet from Bvlgari and reverse-cone-shaped earrings from Esa Contemporary Jewellery. Bring your wavy hairdo into action and put on your gold shimmer eyeshadow and nude-toned lipstick.
Alia's look gets ON-FLEEK on our #OMB scale. What is your view?
