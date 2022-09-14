Alia Bhatt glows in a pink Michael Stars tea-length dress perfect for a breezy and glam day; Yay or Nay?

It's all about comfort again, we promise. Because it's not always about tight-fitted corset tops and straight-fit pants. Don't forget how perfect maxi dresses are. We're back to learning how to love dresses and wearing these as a year-round blessing. We've found glamour last night and it came to us through Alia Bhatt. All praises for the pregnant diva who's defining maternity fashion with impressive outfits.

Alia's looks lately have been home to us, next-level relatable and it can be to you as well. Wouldn't you wear a lightweight, easy-breezy, and chic dress? We would wear these forever. Now we're off to a pink please kind of a day. It's Wednesday and what hue are we most excited to wear? The Brahmastra actress aced her look last night in a pink Michael Stars ensemble. The Isabella tea-length dress was a complete creation of gauze and cotton blend.

Alia's Rs. 10,484.29 monotone ensemble wasn't displayed alone. Her Charles & Keith Rs. 8,499 black platform sandals with multi-coloured knitted straps were just as fashionable. Her entire look was truly a happy medium if you come to think of it, it's so easy to style. Add in gold hoop earrings or the ones you most trust. She pulled her hair back and tied it into a bun. Apply lipstick and some makeup if you love it, and you're done!



