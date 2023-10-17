Alia Bhatt iconically restyles her Sabyasachi wedding saree; makes powerful sustainable fashion statement

Alia Bhatt, our favorite Bollywood actress, was spotted at the airport early this morning, looking lovely in a cute white kurta combination. Alia was on her way to the national capital to attend the important National Film Awards in her breezy manner. She managed to grab attention once again with her amazing wardrobe selections. Now, Bhatt made a powerful sustainable fashion statement as she chose to wear her wedding saree.

Alia Bhatt exudes grace and beauty in a stunning white saree

Remember Alia's stunning pearly white saree from her wedding? Hold on to your seats, because we've just uncovered something incredible! That gorgeous saree with scalloped borders and golden thread work that Bhatt opted for at the National Film Awards turns out to be her wedding saree!

The plunging leaf neck top gave a bit of glitz, and don't miss the gorgeous butterfly embroidery with opaque sequins. Alia surely understands how to turn attention, whether at an awards event or on her wedding day. With this stunning attire, it's clear to say she struck the right balance of heritage and elegance.

Hair, makeup, and accessories

Take notes, fashionistas, because Alia Bhatt is here to teach us how to wear a Sabyasachi wedding saree without making it look boring! Alia chose round earrings and a golden pearl choker to compliment her delicate ivory white saree with scalloped edges and golden thread work, giving a touch of elegance to her attire. But she didn't stop there. Alia finished her appearance with a bold red bindi on her forehead, emphasizing her traditional flare.

She allowed her innate beauty to show through by wearing thinly applied eyeliner and bright red lipstick.

And what about her hairstyle? A beautiful low bun that complemented the overall appearance. Alia Bhatt styled it with the same drape but different accessories, and we must say she certainly knows how to turn heads with her immaculate style!

The lovely Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wowed the audience at the 69th National Awards with her perfect elegance and grace. Alia wore her wedding trousseau, a stunning saree that radiated elegance and tradition, as she walked alongside her gorgeous husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia's beaming grin was perfectly complimented by her vibrantly colored and intricately embroidered saree as she won the coveted 'Best Actress Award' for her outstanding performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

With her outfit choice for a prestigious ceremony as such, Bhatt showcases the importance of her career and personal life holding both in high regard and maintaining a perfect balance.

Alia skillfully matched the grace of a newlywed bride and the confidence of a great artist with her choice of clothes. Her dress statement at the awards ceremony highlighted both her unique flair and her well-deserved reputation in the film industry.

Advertisement

Did you like this restyled look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt redefines airport elegance with the timeless allure of chanderi in her latest ivory white kurta set