Alia Bhatt in a Gucci trench coat proves denim for the win in style; Check out its jaw-dropping price tag

A stylish girl will soon be spotted in Seoul. Don't we all know why? Safe in the knowledge that Alia Bhatt is off to South Korea to attend Gucci's Cruise Show tomorrow, May 16. Recently declared officially as the global brand ambassador, the Heart of Stone actress has dutifully and fashionably stepped into the role. And what exactly was the stunner dressed in when she took the flight last night? She wore denim again! It's a quintessential Summer fashion thing and like it or not, denim knows how to look like a steal.

The beauty of denim is that we have ample chances to look at it with fresh perspectives and modify styles and weights of the fabric as per the season. Choose denim with a lighter weight, such as chambray or lightweight denim blends. These fabrics are more breathable and comfortable in warm weather.

Alia Bhatt aces her all things Gucci look on a chic note

Bhatt in head-to-toe Gucci was enviable for she carried it all with ease, confidence and all the cool. She wore a trench coat and we understand if it gave you an outfit shock, no it's as easy as said to replicate it for you when you travel to an extremely cold-weathered destination.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress rocked a trench coat that costs approximately Rs 5,67,937.62. It's a cotton-made blue number with gold-tone Double G buttons, printed lining, a collar most often seen on blazers, a shaped yoke, long sleeves, buttoned cuffs, a detachable broad belt that Raha's better preferred to keep it unbuckled, and pockets with buttoned flaps. Layered beneath her double-breasted coat was a see-through lace shirt worth Rs 2,30,461.00. The luxurious ivory piece came with a detachable camisole, GG monogram motif as its canvas, buttons, a stand ruffle collar and two-tiered cuffs. It was a look also enviable for her wide-leg pants.

Alia also styled her casual outfit with the brand's Bamboo 1947 handbag. Price points read as follows - small costs Rs 3,70,440.90 and medium Rs 4,36,256.25. Her brown leather accessory was designed with a flattened C bamboo top handle, antique gold-toned and bamboo hardware and more features. Her hairstyle was straight and left untied and the diva's waterlines had kohl while her lip was pink.

Invest in wide-leg jeans with a high waist for a flattering and elongating look. In this balmy weather, wear high-waisted trousers with cropped tops or tucked-in blouses for a balanced and natty style.

While denim trench coats are traditionally associated with cooler weather, with a few adjustments, you can incorporate them into your humid-powered style. Choose a loose or oversized fit for a more relaxed and breezy feel. Avoid denim pieces that are too tight or fitting since they might trap heat and hinder movement. Consider a loose or oversized fit for a more relaxed and breezy feel. Prevent outfits that are too tight or fitting since they might trap heat and hinder movement. Try rolling up the sleeves of your denim trench coat to the elbows for a more informal and summery vibe. This also improves airflow and keeps your arms cooler.

