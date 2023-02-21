Alia Bhatt in a Torani organza saree makes a gorgeous return to her ivory desi days; Does it cost Rs. 1 lakh?

Focus on the 'new' in news here. Feeling a bit of sartorial desi deficiency or surfeit with some rushed hours of hoarding? After endless notes were taken, to be honest, we're still not done and can never be done. A saree is ever in the form of giving so we love taking it all. A classic that rises above the rest as an elegant perfection, one of its recent achievements shows that it had its time last night. How? Alia Bhatt claimed another ivory saree and a statement re-seeped into her look as it did during the days of Gangubai Kathiawadi movie promotions.

Calling our name is her ethnic attire which she donned to the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 which was held in Mumbai. The International Film Festival honoured many phenomenal talents including 'The Best Actress' Alia Bhatt. Dressed as a stunning girl, the 29-year-old's Torani saree was a graceful delight.

Alia Bhatt's desi doll look in a saree

To help you devour style cues and add up to your ongoing quest for what's fresh, this look can set a renewed sparkling tone and in turn help you push the envelope as a wedding guest. Whether for mehendi, haldi or muhurtham, Alia's 'Ecru Chand Saari' belongs to the recently released collection made by the designer. Her pure silk organza outfit captures the essence of hand embroidery as it holds an intricate and heavy hand adda work visible as broad borders here.

Effortlessly in the throes of allure, celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel clubbed the sheer Rs. 94,500 saree with a short-sleeved blouse. Alia's monotone white and deep neckline blouse plays a prevalent role of looking incredible with exquisitely and majesticly done embroidery.

Her saree shimmered with a gold border. Raha's mother's look was accessorised with just circular earrings. Minimalistic jewellery not sometimes but always can be the selling point. Alia's makeup leaned towards a glossy and monochromatic look. The RRR actress also wore a mini bindi and displayed a simple aura with her straight hairdo.

