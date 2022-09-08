Alia Bhatt in an Alina Anwar Couture blazer aced a cool look with a side of lilac glam; Yay or Nay?

That fresh lilac feeling. Nothing can overpower it. You can't miss Alia Bhatt's just-yesterday, new promotional look for Brahmāstra. She definitely remains the queen of maternity fashion and we love how she struck a polished look in a blazer. It looks desirable and don't sweat it, you can style it up in a mellow manner or quirk it up ultra. It's a fit-for-any-day kind of hue so a blazer so stylish will never look boring. Can you get better proof than this?