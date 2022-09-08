Alia Bhatt in an Alina Anwar Couture blazer aced a cool look with a side of lilac glam; Yay or Nay?
Alia Bhatt's casual look is screaming love. Can't wait to chic up? You shouldn't. Get your notes here.
That fresh lilac feeling. Nothing can overpower it. You can't miss Alia Bhatt's just-yesterday, new promotional look for Brahmāstra. She definitely remains the queen of maternity fashion and we love how she struck a polished look in a blazer. It looks desirable and don't sweat it, you can style it up in a mellow manner or quirk it up ultra. It's a fit-for-any-day kind of hue so a blazer so stylish will never look boring. Can you get better proof than this?
Alia's fashion and glow game is reigning. This absolute casual outfit with a side of cool formal looks the best for an off-day look. Now that's how you stand out. Blazers over anything else and this is how we're going to do it. Get yourself a coffee, you have major glamour to catch up on. Anaita Shroff Adajania styled Alia in an Alina Anwar Couture blazer which consisted of peak lapels and shoulder pads.
Its comfortable fit was instantly complemented with a white ribbed top. That bump moment is just too cute. Here comes another favourite part of ours, distressed denim jeans. A classy staple that is definitely addictive. Tell us wouldn't you wear jeans with almost every top or shirt? Alia's look was also styled with gold hoop earrings, rings, and Prisca's Rio multi-coloured strappy heels that cost Rs. 6,000. Her straight, side-parted hairdo and simple makeup just glowed up the frame.
Do you love Alia's outfit? Let us know in the comments below.
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor: 5 Celebs and their on-fleek desi glam in sarees best for Onam