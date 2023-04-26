Alia Bhatt in an Area jacket defines coolness in a denim-on-denim outfit; Can you guess its cost?

Get in our closet right now, denim you! (Excuse us, denim got us excited once again). Denim is a trend in action and we are an eternal loyalist. It did us so stylishly well and this endless journey is our favourite trip. As someone with a curiosity for all things present, past and the future, we have seen that this fabric is embraced universally. Alia Bhatt just modelled a chic jacket to combine her airport look and when can we have our self-paparazzi moment?

Raha's mother returned to Mumbai at midnight. Most people were quick to guess that the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress was off to the Met Gala for her debut appearance. Pictures from the airport and the scheduled big Monday date are proof that the day is yet to arrive and she has a couple of days more to fly out. It's true and cannot be blamed that we cannot keep calm to see her Prabal Gurung outfit.

Alia Bhatt aces her cool blue look in a denim outfit

Back to what gave us a topic to converse over today. There's more to life than just a single denim jacket, which is to say, one or two more is absolutely okay to own and don. The Raazi actress who flew off to Dubai for a day returned to her home clad in a casual outfit that betted on blues.

Even better, her look didn't miss out on the trend check. We just made a statement about how cut-outs are going to be on everyone's style deck. The good news is that not all cut-out ensembles are booked and busy. You can have some and surely Alia's jacket from Area is in stock. What kind of jacket and how blue is it? As mentioned, we are taking all the blues shown here for going out and about - from brunching to shopping. Stay wow, darlings. The Highway actress' long-sleeved jacket looked comfortable and cosy. Undoubtedly, it was the influence of cotton and recycled cotton.

It brought on the lure with its pointed flat collar, front button fastening, buttoned cuffs, two front pockets, gold-tone double shell embellishments and a heart-shaped patch at the back. We may have looked a little too much into the RRR actress' Rs. 1,71,723.33 jacket.

How so? Does the pattern on it remind you a bit of the infinity symbol that the diva holds dear to her heart? Our mind is totally conditioned to look for the symbol and number wherever we go, so don't mind this extra thought.

Alia teamed her travel look with a white tank top and light blue denim pants. Her faded jeans bore ripped and asymmetric hems. The Gully Boy actress styled her outfit with two handbags and white sneakers. One was mini and striped and the other was her black Jumbo GG tote bag. This look can be yours even without tons of makeup and an overly styled hairdo. Keep in mind for Spring, less and light is fabulous. She put on lipstick and kohl. And, for her hairstyle, she left it down and kept it straight.

Advertisement

Do you love her outfit? Drop your answer in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: 6 Celeb-worn swimsuits from the nifty neon green days from the past