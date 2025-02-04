Alia Bhatt in beaded satin crop shirt worth Rs 20,177 and mini Gucci bag proves ‘she don’t do fashion, she’s fashion’

In terms of making a statement, only a few can match the elegance and style of Alia Bhatt. The diva always strikes the balance between comfort and high fashion. For the special screening of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s movie, the actress along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor made an appearance looking all bossy and classy in a black and white outfit.

Her beaded satin cropped shirt worth Rs 20,177 perfectly added a formal touch to her appearance. It was an amalgamation of modern style with timeless charm. The shirt with a pointed collar was adorned with beaded pearls, short sleeves, and buttons at the front. The ruched details gave the finishing touch to it.

Going for the classic black-and-white combination, Alia Bhatt decided to pair her crop top with pants priced at Rs 24,669. The black pants had a slightly loose-fitting, polished waistband with buttons that added an elegant touch to her appearance.

Looking for a versatile pick that ticks both formal and party fit list? Then consider Alia Bhatt’s crop top and pants outfit.

Girls, if you're considering this outfit for a special event, then make sure that you style it right, just like Alia did! The actress decided to go with minimal accessories for her look. The hoop earrings visible through her sleek bun hairstyle made sure that she maintained the line between understated and over-the-top appearance. She carried the classy black Gucci mini bag as the perfect style partner.

Taking inspiration from the actress, you can take your hair back and tie it together with a hairband, ensuring no tresses are left loose. This just enhances your overall appearance.

For the maximum influence and minimum fuss, the Dear Zindagi actress gave a dewy finish to her look. The radiant base enhanced her skin glow, whereas the blush glow with the soft shade of lipstick made the actress look breathtaking.

As a final touch to her look, she put on the heels, and that’s it; she was all done to make our hearts flutter.

Considering Alia Bhatt as our fashion favorite has been the best decision. She never fails to charm us with her appearances, and it’s not only how she gets her outfit and style right but the way she carries herself with utmost grace and confidence. It’s the real charm that makes her different from others.

