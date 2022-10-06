Alia Bhatt in custom Raji Ramniq Anarkali set is sunshine personified at her baby shower

Done with Dussehra celebrations? We're still not over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby shower which took place on the same auspicious day. If you're scanning more screens than one to see what's favoured this month of festivities, pictures of celebrities are speaking for themselves. Ethnic ensembles are key items and yesterday the Kapoor and Bhatt family followed a colourful and vibrant desi-style agenda.

Their pictures from the private and at-home organised ceremony came to us in a manifold and our fingers couldn't wait but zoom into each one's ensemble. Each ensemble looked like the one you'd buy now and wear forever come any season, any celebration. Let's talk about the woman of the hour, mother-to-be Alia's super yellow and mustard blend attire. Going forward, you could effortlessly and confidently step out in this attire which is worthy of being welcome at the earliest. You have Diwali coming up in a couple of weeks, so don't you please forget!

The Brahmastra actor rocked a peach kurta and churidaar from Mard by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress donned a custom Raji Ramniq Anarkali set on this blessed day. Her desi look was impressive which was backed by celebrity fashion stylist, Ami Patel's adeptness to make it look stunning on the whole. Alia is a true beauty and this outfit's hues added to her glow.

The midi kurta had a V neckline, three-quarter sleeves, and colourful embroidered detail which helped create vertical stripes. The embroidery didn't stop here, her sleeves and the hem too had it and the extra detail here was the lace border. It stood out, it worked and that's what matters. Teamed with heavily embroidered palazzo pants, it looked comfortably seated on her. A scallop hemmed dupatta added to the completion of her look.

Alia wore accessories such as a maang tikka, earrings, a choker necklace, and kolhapuri heels, all of which were injected with a regal appeal. The rest of her look which concerns her hairdo and makeup was simple. Something the actress is also famous for. Minimal makeup and a fuss-free hairstyle make an impactful statement. She put on pink lipstick, bindi, blush, and kohl and her hairdo was straight and left down.