Alia Bhatt in gray dress and Ranbir Kapoor in wine colored tuxedo doubles the fashion quo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy recently and fans had been eagerly anticipating glimpses of the event. The couple didn’t disappoint. They have now shared the long-awaited pictures from the celebration, which have sent social media into a frenzy.

The photos show Alia and Ranbir exuding charm and elegance dressed in their stylish best. Let's break down their latest look which is setting new standards for relationship goals.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s latest pics

In the latest pictures, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a strapless grey dress coming from Elie Saab. Her outfit comes with a structured bodice and sheer details on it which shows the right amount of skin. The bodice is decorated with silver borders, adding a touch of sparkle. The dress flows into a sheer, floor-length skirt, giving an elegant and graceful look. The actress completed her outfit with a grey scarf around her neck, adding a stylish touch to her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor chose a wine-colored tuxedo for the occasion, which he wore over a crisp white shirt. He paired the tuxedo with black pants, creating a classic and sophisticated look. His accessories included a black shirt box belt, a stylish bow tie, a white pocket square, and black shoes completing his ensemble.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories and glam

At the event, Alia Bhatt didn’t go for additional baubles, thus keeping her look rather classy. She completed her jewelry with diamond earrings. However, they were small and didn’t detract attention from her outfit.

Her makeup was well chosen to compliment her beauty. Alia opted for nude lip color and this was followed by soft blush and highlighter to give her that stunning glow. Her eyes were lined with black kohl, mascara on the lashes and a sheer nude lip-gloss on the lips rounded off the romantic look.

Alia further kept her hair decent by parting it on the side and neatly putting it in a bun making her look classier. The hairstyle complimented her outfit and makeup, thereby enhancing and translating the beauty of the whole outfit.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt set the temperature high and enthralled their fans with amazing fashion choices at the recent gathering. Ranbir Kapoor in a wine-colored tuxedo and Alia in grey attire were a visual treat.

Alia with her minimal jewelry and perfect makeup appeared as a beautiful wedding guest, while Ranbir looked dapper and stylish as ever. His accessories and stylish outfit complemented the charisma of her wife. Their appearance has solidified their status as fashion icons, leaving admirers eagerly awaiting their next glamorous outing together.