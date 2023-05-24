Alia Bhatt in Gucci’s Rs 37K sunglasses defines glam in a frame like a fashionista

Going chic in Summer and how! Not to be dramatic, but we cannot handle the many faces of the sun without sunglasses. It's too warm out there and the only calm we could use right now is accessories and outfits titled as essentials for the humid season. Just recently when Alia Bhatt was clicked outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai, we were reminded of how we too could have a bit of Gucci in our closet. We bring to you a result of a look that blended style and functionality. We aren't here to wait for a standardly-set opportune time to discuss the benefits and the stylishness of sunnies so cool.

Bhatt has been going Gucci all day, every day since they both officially joined forces in May. Before that, the ranks were not any lower as she was an ardent fashion girl who rocked outfits and carried handbags from the Italian high-end brand often. You've probably seen everyone in the most comfortable clothes right now and Alia's was no stranger. How could you resist white in Summer? She chose hers from Free People, it was an Anakin Thermal long-sleeved top curated from cotton, polyester, and elastane.

Alia Bhatt's Free People top looks like a cool combo with her Gucci sunglasses

The Heart of Stone actress' Rs 6,250.00 number also had a polo collar, dropped shoulders, an asymmetric hem curved classily and thumbholes placed at cuffs. She donned it with tight-fitted leggings and chunky slides. Alia tied her hair into a low bun to conclude her look.

Now can we look at a pop of color, perhaps? Raha's mother also sported Rectangular-Frame Sunglasses worth Rs 37,232.24 (Approx.) in a shade of dark grey acetate frame and black lens. It was made in Japan so phenomenally with a cut-out interlocking G logo that looked like a highlight close to the temples. Also available in more variations, pick what your heart desires as this can serve on all occasions from brunches to holidays.

Who says you cannot have more than just the traditionally-admired aviators, wayfarers, cat-eye, round and so on? A fashion statement can come in rectangle-shaped sunglasses too as you've seen Alia's already. Looks sleek, modern, classy and also sophisticated. Plus, we have given timeless colors like black, white, lighter shades of grey, purple and many such whirls. Here's a darker shade of grey that looked interesting and bold.

So, what should you know before you go in for a purchase? It scores a point in how it suits most facial shapes, more so with round or oval faces. To be sure of what you pick, give a couple of trials to find what flatters you best.

Sunglasses made under Gucci's name are popular for their first-rate craftsmanship and natty designs. The ones fixed with the signature GG logo appear often in multiple shapes of frames - should you want these as well to hoard on. The logo looks elegant and most importantly gives you a reason to flash away your new buy.

And, if you like your sunnies to be oversized, know that Gucci is a keeper. It offers large frames and lenses that give you brilliant coverage and an on-fleek look. Sometimes you also get to witness their beauty with embellishments, quirky frames and logo accents.

