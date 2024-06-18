Alia Bhatt in her striped blazer and denim flared pants is a lesson on how to transform your everyday dressing

Bollywood keeps coming up with new fashion trends. But the one trend that is making waves right now revolves around a blazer. What used to be considered formal attire, has now become a must-have for everyone. Alia Bhatt is among those who professed her love for blazers long before they became a thing.

Alia Bhatt, known for her fine acting chops and incredible fashion sense recently showed us how to incorporate a blazer into everyday wear with her latest look. Let’s check out her latest fit which might help you if you are also thinking of investing in a blazer.

Alia Bhatt’s latest look

Recently, the Darlings actress was spotted in and about the city rocking a stylish outfit that’s easy to love and even easier to recreate. Her outfit? She opted for a blue and white striped blazer featuring a single button to fasten it, full sleeves, handy pockets, and classic notch lapels.

The best part of her outfit was she paired her cool blazer with dark blue denim flared pants. This combination smoothly mixed the smart look of the blazer with the laid-back feel of denim, showing off Alia's knack for balancing elegance and everyday comfort.

Alia’s outfit proves that blazers are a versatile choice and can be styled according to the occasion. If you have a brunch date with your girlies or are heading to the office to hustle, a blazer like Alia’s will instantly elevate your look.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories and glam

Not only with her outfit, Alia also impressed us with her accessories and make-up. She opted for small golden earrings and golden rings which were simple yet stylish.

Her choice of footwear was equally on point. She opted for white high heels that complemented her ensemble.

Moving on to make-up, the Udta Punjab actress kept it fresh and natural. She sported tinted cheeks, complemented by a bold wine-red colored lipstick that added a pop of color to her look. Her neatly groomed eyebrows framed her face and she styled her hair in a knotted unkempt bun which added to the relaxed vibe of her outfit.

This outfit by Alia Bhatt is a fashion inspiration to all the fashion-conscious people out there and tells us clearly that fashion is not only about the clothes we put on but how we style them.

Well, it’s time to be a part of this trend and wear the blazers as this Bollywood diva did in her own unique stylish way.

