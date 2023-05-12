Alia Bhatt in Label Crestelli and Helen Anthony pantsuit shows how to put 'slay' in a power dressing look

Alia Bhatt's Instagram is more often than not a haven for pantsuit inspiration. Prepare to see a lot of whites and colors; it's a palette that will give your fashion pulse a kick. It's a beam of light for when you want to keep your hands a tad bit away from pantsuits, the RRR actress' social picture grid will also give you ample glimpses into her regular sartorial rounds and these could indeed be the Summer punch you need apart from the fruit cocktails you're currently craving for to beat the heat. She wore an ivory pantsuit to an awards ceremony last night, and here are all the details for you to know.

In recent years, there has been a rise in fashion-forward and modern interpretations of pantsuits. Designers have experimented with different cuts, patterns, and fabrics to make pantsuits more versatile and fashionable. Some variations include cropped, jumpsuit-style, and bold prints or coloured pantsuits.

Alia Bhatt looks super chic in a pantsuit

Known for her versatile style, Bhatt has embraced the pantsuit trend often and showcased different interpretations of this attire all via her movie promotional events, travel episodes, casual outings, and more. She combines glamour and sophistication by selecting pantsuits with intricate embellishments, luxurious fabrics, or eye-catching details.

Her recent look featured an ivory outfit by Mumbai-based Label Crestelli and London-housed Helen Anthony. These brands specialize in menswear and offer a wide range of options for grooms, wedding guests, and for goers of formal and informal proceedings. They focus on creating high-quality garments with attention to detail and craftsmanship that very well feature bold patterns, vibrant colors, and unique fabric combinations. Their creations range from suits, jackets, shirts, trousers, and accessories. The designs are characterized by their sharp cuts, precise fits, and a modern twist on traditional menswear.

This sharp and stylish look of Alia's was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani. Her single-breasted blazer with shawl lapels, pockets, long sleeves, and structured shoulder pads was topped off over a waistcoat which had its set elements such as buttons and a V-neck. The Heart of Stone actress sported these with matching trousers that created a monotone look. It was all the more foolproof as an absolute reference for a power-dressing look with a choker from Riddhi Doshi Jewelry and accessories also from Kaj Fine Jewellery. Her hair was tied into a sleek and low bun and her makeup featured nude brown lipstick, peach blush, mascara, and kohl-rimmed waterlines.

Choker necklaces are fine choices as they can be a successful accessory, especially for red carpet looks. Take into account the neckline of your dress or outfit when selecting a choker necklace. Chokers work well with strapless, sweetheart, off-the-shoulder, or plunging necklines. Another way to style a choker necklace for the red carpet is by layering it with other necklaces. You can pair a thin choker with longer pendant necklaces or delicate chains to create a multi-dimensional and eye-catching look. Be mindful of balancing the lengths and weights of the necklaces to achieve a cohesive and stylish effect.

Ivory pantsuits are an elegant and sophisticated choice for formal or special occasions. They exude an air of elegance and can be a stylish alternative to traditional dresses or gowns. While ivory pantsuits can be worn throughout the year, they are often associated with spring and summer events due to their light and airy appearance. However, ivory can also be appropriate for winter events, especially when paired with complementary accessories or a cozy outer layer.

