Alia Bhatt in Massimo Dutti and Dhruv Kapoor outfits proved slay time is best done in shirts; Yay or Nay?

Hear us out. Shirts do not have to read blah. Edgy, classy and all of the good things are the USPs these boasts. It's time you activate a dashing style because the best is here. Right here we mean. The arrival of these references has us excited because we now know that more is just the blessing we need. Alia Bhatt's comfy maternity fashion is bringing that laid-back and maximum cool energy. True to the history of shirts, these are made for spectacular fashion rounds.

Going to the office, shopping and how big is your list? These two inspirations are lessons on how to reach new heights of coolness. Shirt days aren't over, these just started if this is the good news you needed today. The mother-to-be put on sartorial scrutiny the minute we noticed a new shirt on her. Her Massimo Dutti plain satin mustard yellow shirt worth Rs. 8,490 featured a collar, side vents, and a front button fastening. This flowy fit was just as stylish as her blue mom jeans. That pregnancy glow, transparent strapped stilettos to gold hoop earrings, we don't think we can ever get enough of this look.

Shirt number two is here. Another classic and favourite hue. Undefeated, ever-the-best. That's black, that's a natty look and a couple style nailed by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Anaita Shroff Adajania styled the 29-year-old in a Dhruv Kapoor black shirt and cargo pants with huge pockets. Can't decide whether the pants or shirt's fit has our attention more. Accessorised with gold hoop earrings and fancy earrings from Misho, it's giving a modish move!