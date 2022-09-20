Alia Bhatt in Sonam Luthria kaftan kurta set shows how to join the desi festive-style club all wow

We don't really know what isn't calling for our attention this season. Weddings, festivals, and the list looks supremely loaded up. Whether you love it or hate it, style goals is the most hyped-up term right now and most of us are all-out-ready to live up to it. It's a high-spirited feeling and escaping it may be something you wouldn't wish to do. Also, it's not really a glam time without a kurta, now that's how we introduce festive wear to you. It's real and next-level, with no risks just right. Meet your new bestie, a pink kurta set. Alia Bhatt did count on it, will you next?

The beauty of a radiant ensemble is obvious. Packed with colours, embroidery, and prints, get ready to be smothered in glamour and allure with this Sonam Luthria creation. In equal measure or one a little extra than the other, you're almost close to what looks out of the ordinary. Who needs a regular kurta? Definitely not you.

We adore a contemporary creation, so here's a reference to sign up for. The mother-to-be was recently styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for Brahmāstra movie promotions in a Rs. 16,500 kaftan kurta set. Did someone ask for an easygoing style? You totally should with this moss crepe fabric as it is both comfortable and lightweight-to-carry. The midi kurta had colourful bandhani print, a heavy embroidered work at the neckline consisting of sequins, beads, and cowrie shells. Its sleeves were dolman in nature, flared and apt for easy movements.