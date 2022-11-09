Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 6 times B-town divas inspired us to go for co-ords

Co-ord sets are the next big fashion trend that has been brewing for a while now. In fact, if you want to make your upcoming wedding festivities stand out this year, ditch the boring traditional sarees and opt for a co-ord set. Co-ord sets are not only chic and unique but are definitely easy to carry and effortless to style. If you are looking for styling inspiration, you have stumbled upon just the right page. Ahead you will find 6 iconic fashion lessons served by your favorite celebrities all dressed up in their chicest ethnic co-ord sets. Bookmark these styling tips for the months of upcoming soirees and go for the season-special ethnic co-ord sets to shine in style. Scroll on for a complete guide to borrow outfit inspirations from the Bollywood beauties.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor in Manish Malhotra's ivory co-ord set is everything you need in a wedding outfit. The majestic outfit is the perfect blend of contemporary and elegance. Right out of Manish Malhotra's Khaab collection the set constituted a plunging neckline crop top teamed up with high-waisted flared pants and a long-sleeved jacket. Shanaya completed the look with Fizzy Goblet's juttis and statement chaandbali earrings by Maheep Kapoor from Satyani Fine Jewels. Go for a glam face and sleek middle-parted straight hair to round off the look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's Periwinkle Embellished Crop Sharara Set from the 'Garden of Serenity' collection by Lashkara is another effortlessly chic co-ord set. Janhvi definitely reminds lilac is the color of the season. Style your co-ord set with a sartorial crop-top blouse, a matching embroidered sharara along with a sheer embroidered dupatta. This embroidered outfit is certainly a wedding season staple. Style your dupatta like a cape for a flowy look. Complete the look with statement earrings, effortless curls and Jahnvi's signature lifted lashes and neutral lips look.

Ananya Panday

Go for a black and white co-ord set like Ananya Panday if you like to break traditional conventions in style. The contemporary co-ord set is designed by Manish Malhotra that featured a black bralette blouse, a pair of matching flared trousers, and a long checkered long-sleeved shrug. If you want to keep your look as classy as Ananya, go for a minimal necklace, matching earrings, and a statement ring. For the makeup and hair, go with glam eyes, pink pout, and lightly blow-dried short hair.

Kiara Advani in a bright peplum sharara co-ord set by Manish Malhotra is another exquisite ethnic pick you must go for. The effortlessly bright sharara set can add just the right energy to your wedding guest wardrobe. The neon green co-ord set included a short peplum style long-sleeved kurta paired with a flowy matching sharara. If you want to style your co-ord set like Kiara, add a pair of minimal earrings and complete the look with the sleek straight hairdo.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt all decked up in this pretty perfect Fuschia pink Manish Malhotra co-ord set simply proves why co-ord sets are for the win. Recreate her floral look and style your crop top with a pair of matching high-waisted palazzo pants. Make sure you style your flowy lightweight chiffon cape in an Alia-approved way to add the right amount of drama. Her ethnic outfit was dosed with multi-colored floral embroidery. To round off the look like a new mama, go for classic middle-parted hair, subtle makeup, and striking gold-toned chandbali earrings.

