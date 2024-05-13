Imagine a world where sarees aren't just elegant drapes of fabric, but works of art that explode with color. A world where bold contrasts and unexpected pairings become the norm. Well, that world is here, and it's being championed by none other than Bollywood's leading ladies.

From Alia Bhatt's fiery reds and fuchsias to Janhvi Kapoor's playful blues and reds, and more, these pretty sarees are a celebration of individuality and a guaranteed head-turner. So, Let's dive into 5 stunning saree looks that will have you yearning to add a touch of color to your ethnic wardrobe!

5 statement color-blocked sarees worn by Bollywood actresses:

Alia Bhatt in red and pink saree:

The Darlings actress always makes our hearts dance to her rhythm with her ethnic wear game. She recently turned heads in a stylish bright red and pink saree with a unique and chill color-blocked vibe. This mesmerizing saree helped highlight the diva's curves to sheer perfection. She paired it with a matching blouse with an alluring sweetheart neckline to complete the outfit. What a gorgeous ensemble, this will be ideal for dates, family dinners, and even sophisticated soirees.

Janhvi Kapoor in red and blue saree:

The Mr. And Mrs. Mahi actress always leaves us gushing with her ethnic style. She recently made a case for her style supremacy in a red and blue-hued saree that spelled all things awesome. Her ensemble featured a gorgeous drape with a matching sleeveless blouse that had a deep and alluring halter neckline. The diva has also been rocking method dressing to promote her upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao. Such sarees will be great for ethnic-only outings with the girls.

Kriti Sanon in red, pink and black saree:

Kriti Sanon always creates fashion magic in her ethnic picks. Whether it’s a contemporary modern piece or a very traditional and pretty ensemble. She yet again proved it in a vibrant dual-toned red and pink saree with a generous and sophisticated touch of black. She paired her saree with a contrasting black full-sleeved velvet blouse with an alluring and deep sweetheart neckline that spelled sass. Such sarees will be the perfect pick for evening parties and even dates.

Rakul Preet Singh in silver and green drape:

The De De Pyaar De actress loves to create fashion perfection with a side of ethnic elegance. She loves to merge modern allure with traditional vibes. This was visible in her recent Manish Malhotra saree. Rakul's formal piece was thoroughly laden with sequin work with teal green and silver hues. It was paired with a matching silver-toned blouse with a plunging neckline that spelled prettiness. These sarees are perfect for star-studded cocktail parties.

Kareena Kapoor in silver and gold saree:

The Crew actress always creates magic with her fashion-forward style. No matter what she wears, she always looks incomparable. Kareena's ethnic ensembles are always fabulous. She recently proved this in a sequin-laden Manish Malhotra silver and gold saree. The diva paired her saree with a halter-neck plunging blouse that spelled all things alluring. These sarees are perfect for all celebratory occasions.

So, are you ready to hop on this colorful trend train? Let’s ditch the mundane and embrace these vibrant sarees to up our fashion game.

Which one of these stylish sarees is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

