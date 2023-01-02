Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon: 6 Celebs who had a blast of a New Year in stylish outfits

What a start to the year. It's a chic 2023 and Bollywood celebrities too ringed in the cheer in style and there wasn't an outfit not to love. So sparkly, natty, and comfortable, you will want these ensembles coming into your days, nights, and forever. Lights, camera, focus, and maximum action on dressing up going forward. Full of needed additions, from pajama to thigh-high slit gown and a monokini, here's a spellbinding spree that rolled out on NYE and the day after. The height of pretty picks opted by Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon already marked a great year for fashion.

6 Divas who perfected a fabulous start to 2023

Ananya Panday Why wait for a summer purchase? This dress deserves to move into your closet real soon. The Liger actress opted for a one-shoulder 'Parga' dress for a party night with friends in Phuket, Thailand. Chosen from Summer Somewhere, the Bollywood girl's outfit had a single tie-up strap and cost Rs. 5,990.00. You'd also bring on a lovely date night look with flat footwear or sneakers. Our eyes are convinced.

Alia Bhatt We must admit, this sort of cuteness is a lot to handle. The RRR actress had an indoor party organised with friends around. She wore a co-ordinated and satin heart-printed pajama set from Natasha Zinko. The mother-of-one accessorised her outfit with criss-cross colourful earrings and rings to look party-ready.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Note to ourselves: Colour us glamorous and perfect in green. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress dazzled in an Elie Saab deep green gown which included a drop shoulder, V neckline, and a thigh-high slit. Accessories, a no or yes? Choose suitable ones like a necklace and embellished heels like Tanya Ghavri.

Kriti Sanon Burst that bubble you're surrounded in that claims only dresses can help you slay. Be a bikini babe and get into a whole beach vibe. To help you out, here's how we'd love to share what we stumbled upon. The Bhediya actress rocked a swimwear from Flirtatious. Looks like the warm sun has come as her skin shows. She soaked in it with so much fun and glam further with a printed and plunging neckline monokini clubbed with white ripped hem shorts.

Anushka Sharma Her name is Anushka and she's a fashionista. For all those date nights and more, get this Alexander McQueen mini cum maxi dress. The couple looked so stylish dressed in casual ensembles. The Sultan actress was seen in a monotone black long-sleeved and deep V-neckline ribbed dress. It became a full-length one with the sheer tulle add-on. It's love just as her drop earrings and ankle-strap stilettos.