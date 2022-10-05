Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Madhuri Dixit: 5 Celeb-approved sarees to pink up Dussehra

Let this joyous festival bring light and oodles of glamour your way. As Dussehra calls for a celebration of good over evil, we know new beginnings are in the air and so is love. We found ours that are pink sarees and we can't balk at these but wear some interesting ones nonstop. Plain sarees? We've never heard of them because what's on a heavy trending and reigning mode is right in this guide. From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Madhuri Dixit, here's when we learned too much pink is too good. Have you worn these before? See, drop your jaw and don soon!

Katrina Kaif A day in the life of a sheer fabulous saree is...? The best, of course! The 'Aaina' saree seen on the Phone Booth actress was designed by Rahul Mishra. The see-through saree featured floral embroidery and a scalloped hem. Teamed with a strappy blouse, bangles, and chaandbaalis, you know your ethnic look is well-wrapped up.

Kiara Advani Make tie-dye print a pretty tradition again. It looks fashionable, must you overthink this? The JugJugg Jeeyo actress wore an Akanksha Gajria sequin saree with a deep neckline strappy purple blouse. A sparkling diamond accessory can take your festive look to a modish height.

Madhuri Dixit We hear compliments already, do you? This mauvelous pink saree by Manish Malhotra looks gorgeous on the Maja Ma actress. With lots of sequin embroidery, tassels, and feathers that detailed the saree's hem, she wore it with a sleeveless blouse that had a cute bow at the back. Give it a finishing colour pop of touch with a necklace, rings, and drop earrings.

Alia Bhatt Tone on tone pink is the only overdose of colour we need right now! Go desi and traditional in a Manish Malhotra saree. The Brahmastra actress looked elegant in this brocade handloom attire which had a floral print and gold embroidered border. Paired with a perfect cold-shoulder and partially open-back blouse, her look also included drop earrings, gajra, and heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Goodbye to sarees that aren't pink. Do you see what Bebo did here? We're impressed. Clad in an organza saree with a mix of gold embroidery, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress dolled up in a sleeveless blouse. The winning accessories you need are a maang tikka, statement earrings, a tiered necklace, bangles, and a potli bag.