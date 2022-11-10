Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor; 5 Times Celebs proved you can never go wrong with a tiny black bindi

A bindi has been one of the most understated accessories that certainly holds the power effortlessly elevate any ethnic ensemble. In fact, it’s hard to believe that something as small as a tiny black bindi can help you ace your ethnic dressing game until you witness your favorite celebrities gracing a bindi look. From Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, read on for a list of five celebrity-approved ways to style your ethnic ensembles with a tiny black bindi.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt pairs her black Punit Balana anarkali set with a simple bindi and a pair of silver oxidized jhumkas we are obsessed! The actress flaunted her pregnancy glow with minimal makeup when she stepped out to promote her Netflix release, Darlings. Take styling cues from the new mama and add a tiny bindi to your anarkali look if you want your ethnic fashion game on point. The V-neck anarkali set in black anarkali features delicate mirror work and is paired up with straight pants and a matching dupatta.

We fell in love with Kiara Advani's fashion picks a little more, when she stepped out in a regal blue velvet lehenga by Sureena Chowdhry. The actress served lessons on how to blend traditional with modern when she paired a simple black bindi with a stunning strappy blue velvet blouse. Pair your little bindi with a dramatic choker necklace, minimal makeup, and sleek straight hair to make it stand out.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has never failed to impress fashion watchers with her ethnic picks. However, this eye-catching aquamarine saree look takes the cake. The actress paired her lightweight saree by Manish Malhotra with a sleeveless embellished silver blouse and heavy gold-green-based earrings and rings. But, all we could stare at was the tiny bindi that added a graceful charm to her Diwali look. If you are looking for accessories to make your lightweight saree stand out, you need to pair it with a tiny black bindi for the win.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor in a royal blue traditional saree by Raw Mango looked timeless as ever. While her buttalu/jhumkas, gajra, and striking eyes made her look stand out; her little black bindi made our jaws drop. Take cues from the Mili actress, and pair your traditional sarees with a simple black bindi and kohl-rimmed eyes to effortlessly accentuate the look.