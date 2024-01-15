Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif or Janhvi Kapoor: Who styled their delicate white floral printed saree better?

Three of B-town’s most gorgeous leading ladies Katrina, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor recently took over Instagram as they posted pictures of themselves in divine and pristine white colored sarees with multicolored floral digital print all over the same, and we’re head-over-heels in love with their classy drapes. But, who wore it the best?

So, what are we even holding out for? Why don’t we go on a journey through their classy ensembles to take a detailed look at their delicate and pristine white sarees with incomparably classy floral prints? Was it the elegant Alia Bhatt, the classy Katrina Kaif, or the youthful Janhvi Kapoor? Let’s find out the answer.

Katrina Kaif looked incredible in a pretty white floral saree

The gorgeous Tiger 3 actress recently won over our hearts while wearing a pristine white drape that dazzled everyone with its beyond-exquisite multi-colored floral design. Katrina paired the saree with a similar sleeveless bustier-like blouse with a super sultry deep V-shaped neckline. The saree's delicate border lace elevated her ensemble into a real work of art.

It’s honestly no surprise that this gorgeous saree was created by none other than Sabyasachi. The diva added delicate bangles and earrings to complete her look. The no-makeup look and sleek hairstyle complemented the allure of the diva’s look.

Alia Bhatt looked exquisite in delicate white floral printed drape

The beyond-pretty Gangubai Kathiawadi star recently took social media by storm as she opted for a gorgeous white-colored saree. Her saree had a multi-colored floral print on the edge and also, its hemline. Alia further chose to pair this drape with a fitted matching white colored blouse with the same alluring floral print all over it, from Anavila, with a high circular neckline.

The fitted 3/4th sleeves also added a sophisticated vibe to the blouse. Bhatt added delicate jhumka-style silver earrings with pearl droplets and a matching silver statement ring to complete her look. She also styled her hair into a plat with white flowers and opted for a subtle makeup look to elevate her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor left us gasping in a white floral-printed saree

The stylish Bawaal actress chose to wear a white saree created by Dohr India, the fabulous label by the designer Sunaina Khera. Her sincerely classy lightweight organza drape left us swooning. The white base features the prettiest floral motifs in shades of pink, purple, and yellow, which literally shined with the light base.

The minimal printed saree also had a hand-embroidered cut-daana border in rani pink. Kapoor took the minimalistic route to elevate her ensemble, with pearly earrings and a minimalistic ring, to complete her outfit. Her oh-so-gorgeous makeup, with subtle eyeshadow, and oh-so-pink lipstick, has us gushing.

The final verdict

It’s quite safe to say that all the beyond-beautiful divas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor, took their unique approaches to elevate their flowery and supremely colorful sarees. They have truly proved that fashion is an art that allows individuals to express their unique personalities and tastes, and all these divas showcased their distinct style sensibilities flawlessly. This is why we believe that all these awesome actresses truly knocked it out of the park, and we’re totally inspired by all of them.

So, whose outfit did you like better? Would you like to recreate these outfits for some upcoming event? Please go ahead, comment below, and share your thoughts and views with us, right away.

