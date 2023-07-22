Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: A look at their love affair with voluminous silhouette

When it comes to celebrity fashion, Bollywood’s leading ladies have always been in the spotlight for making and breaking trends with their stylish, charming, formal, and even, casually comfortable airport looks. Among the popular choices, one fashion trend that has taken the industry by storm is the voluptuous silhouette of baggy jeans. From Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani, these divas have embraced the casual charm of baggy jeans to achieve effortlessly stylish travel vibes.

So, why don’t we go ahead and take a closer look at how these Bollywood divas have made baggy jeans their go-to choice for comfortable yet fashionable travel attire? Let’s dive right in.

5 Bollywood divas who have brought baggy jeans back with their airport looks

Alia Bhatt: The effortlessly chic traveler

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Alia effortlessly combines comfort with style for her airport looks. Often spotted donning baggy jeans paired with oversized tees or sweatshirts, she exudes a cool and laid-back vibe. Alia’s penchant for accessorizing her baggy jeans with chunky sneakers, tees, hoodies, and statement handbags is what makes her an inspiration to fashion enthusiasts. Don’t you love her style?

Katrina Kaif: The timeless fashionista

The talented Katrina’s sartorial choices have always been a topic of admiration, and her love for baggy jeans during travel is no exception. Opting for classic hues like blue or black, Katrina adds her signature touch by teaming them with loose-fitting blouses or shirts. Her minimalistic approach to accessories and natural makeup further enhances the charm of her baggy jean looks, making her an icon for understated elegance. Aren’t you obsessed with her fashion choices?

Tamannaah Bhatia: The true trendsetter

The fashionista, Tamannaah has been known for setting fashion trends, and her take on baggy jeans for airport fashion is no different. Experimenting with different washes and styles, Tamannaah effortlessly carries off the baggy jeans look with a touch of boho-chic elegance. Often spotted with layered jewelry and stylish sunglasses, she adds a touch of glamour to her comfy airport ensemble. Don’t you love her dressing skills?

Disha Patani: The sporty sophisticate

The fashionable queen, Disha Patani’s athletic yet chic style resonates well with her love for baggy jeans. Often seen in distressed baggy jeans paired with crop tops or tank tops, Disha’s Airport looks to strike a perfect balance between sporty and sophisticated. She completes her ensemble with trendy sneakers and a high ponytail, making her look youthful and fresh. It’s hard not to fall for her poise and charm, isn’t it?

Deepika Padukone: The queen of versatility

Known for her versatile fashion choices, Deepika Padukone has been spotted embracing the trend of baggy jeans for her airport looks. Whether she pairs them with a tucked-in formal blouse or a loose-fitting sweater, Deepika’s baggy jeans ensembles exude sophistication and grace. Her ability to adapt to various styles while maintaining her signature elegance makes her a fashion icon like no other. We’re obsessed with her fashion statements!

The love affair of Bollywood divas with baggy jeans for comfortable airport looks is a testament to how fashion and comfort can seamlessly blend. From Alia Bhatt’s chic casual style to Deepika Padukone’s sophisticated charm, each leading lady brings her unique touch to this timeless trend. As fashion continues to evolve, these Bollywood stars continue to inspire fans worldwide with their impeccable sense of style, proving that baggy jeans are here to stay as a staple in the world of airport fashion. So, which one of these outfits is your favorite? Are you inspired to go jeans shopping right away? Comment below to share your thoughts and views with us.

