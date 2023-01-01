Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Walk into 2023 in style with chic reminders of 2022. Have you seen these looks?

Written by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on Dec 30, 2022   |  06:11 PM IST  |  246
Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week
Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

And, here's the first welcome to 2023. Hello January, may you bring all, through the year. The departure of 2022 left us with the heart-wrenching news of fashion deisgner Vivienne Westwood's demise and also a couple of looks un-talked about from December last week and here we are doing our assignment dutifully for us and you because fashion has our hearts. If you're still travelling and attending weddings and parties, this roundup is a bliss of blessings, so take all the chances you can from this edit to give you a pocketful of inspiration. From the latest isles of celebrity style, here are Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, and other Bollywood actresses who took some solid, comfortable, and stylish shots. 

 

9 looks aced by Bollywood divas 

 

Kiara Advani

New season, glamourous blues. Check in to the airport with a sleeveless and asymmetric hem crop top put together with ripped jeans. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress topped off her casual look with a baseball cap and Gucci handbag. 

 

Kiara in a blue outfit

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor 

The Christmas brunch wrap was fashionable and merry. Stylish Mumma bean and her dearest Ranbir looked adorable. The RRR actress was seen in a wrap Summer Somewhere mini-printed dress which was teamed with white heels. 

 

Alia in a mini dress

Ananya Panday 

For real, in the dead of the chilly season, we're all packing up our holiday bags with bodysuits and bikinis because the beach life is truly back. Meagan Concessio styled the Liger actress in a white Wolford t-shirt-style bodysuit. 

 

Ananya in a bodysuit

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Out with blah. In with chic. Twin with your partner in black as this B-town couple shows us how to pull off a comfy airport look. Graphic printed sweatshirts with hoodies teamed with joggers, how do you like this combo?

 

Kat and Vicky rock sweatshirts

Janhvi Kapoor 

Most wanted desi gem. The Mili actress who was styled by Tanya Ghavri looked stunning in an Anita Dongre lehenga set. From prints to colours, here are all the dos a wedding guest should follow. Wear it with jhumkas, happy dressing up! 

 

Janhvi in a lehenga

Karisma Kapoor 

A print alert! Gift yourself this midi dress from The Summer House. It has a V-neck, long sleeves, and a comfortable fit. Lolo styled her look with a mini white bag, ankle-strap stilettos, gold chains, and black sunnies. 

 

Karisma in a dress

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli 

We're never the ones to run away from basics and essentials. All things good were sported by the couple who chose casual outfits and the Sultan actress styled her travel look with a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag as well. 

 

Anushka and Virat at the airport

Sonam Kapoor 

Consider us in love. Go black and wear your Burberry look. From boots to a turtleneck ensemble and layered up with a trench coat, the Neerja actress looked like an ultra-stylish traveller. She also accessorised her look with a mini handbag, gold watch, chain, and black sunnies.

 

Sonam looks chic in Burberry

Suhana Khan 

Go be a beauty in black. Okay, there are more colour bursts here. The Archies actress chose a Ralph Lauren jumper and combined it with suede pants. She also wore monochrome sneakers and a Chanel quilted bag, black sunglasses, and mini hoop earrings proved a cool and warm look is here. 

 

Suhana aces her airport look

Can you rate their looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved chainmail trend is her happy, chic place

About The Author
Manjusha Naik
Manjusha Naik
Writer

A fashion writer by day and a makeup inspiration by the night, Manjusha is also an ardent animal lover. With post-gra...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!