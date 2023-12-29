Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Triptii Dimri; 7 must-try makeup trends to amp up your New Year's Eve look

As the year bids adieu and the countdown to a sparkling New Year begins, there’s no better time to elevate your style and glam quotient. What better way to do it than by taking inspiration from the glamorous world of Bollywood? Let’s delve into the makeup arsenals of some of our favorite Bollywood divas, including Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri, and others. After all, we’re obsessed with their makeup looks.

So, are you ready to unlock the secrets behind their dazzling New Year’s Eve looks and discover seven must-try makeup trends that will leave you shining brighter than the midnight fireworks? Well, let’s get right to it.

7 celebrity-approved makeup trends for a spectacular New Year’s Eve look

1. Ananya Panday’s metallic eyeshadow:

Ananya Panday sets the tone for a night of radiance with her stunning metallic eyeshadow. Embrace the futuristic shimmer that adds a touch of cosmic allure to your eyes, creating an otherworldly charm. Elevate your New Year’s Eve look with this bold and trendy choice, perfect for those who dare to stand out.

2. Kiara Advani’s bold lip shades:

Kiara Advani’s lips steal the spotlight, showcasing a palette of bold and vivacious shades. From deep reds to playful pinks, experiment with a spectrum of lip colors to match your mood and outfit. The diva teaches us that the right lip shade can transform your entire look, making a bold statement as you step into the New Year.

3. Janhvi Kapoor’s dramatic eyeliner:

Janhvi Kapoor brings drama to the forefront with her impeccable eyeliner game. Explore the world of winged wonders and artistic lines, as Janhvi demonstrates how a well-defined eyeliner can elevate your gaze. Unleash your inner artist and make a statement with eyes that tell a story.

4. Alia Bhatt’s minimalistic makeup:

Alia Bhatt embraces the beauty of simplicity with her minimalistic makeup look. Sometimes, less is more, and Alia proves that a subtle touch can be just as captivating. Dive into the world of understated elegance, where every stroke enhances your natural beauty, allowing you to shine with grace and poise.

5. Triptii Dimri’s heavily blushed look:

Triptii Dimri takes blush to new heights, showcasing a look that’s both bold and romantic. Embrace the rosy glow that radiates confidence and femininity. Triptii’s heavily blushed style is a testament to the power of a well-applied blush, adding a touch of whimsy and charm to your New Year’s celebration.

6. Katrina Kaif’s highlighted to perfection:

Katrina Kaif teaches us the art of perfect highlighting. Illuminate your features with precision and grace, just like the OG queen, Katrina. Whether it’s the high points of your face or a subtle glow all over, Katrina’s highlighted look is a surefire way to captivate attention and exude glamor.

7. Kriti Sanon’s smokey eyeshadow:

Kriti Sanon brings the allure of mystery with her dark and smokey eyeshadow. Dive into the depths of sultry elegance as you embrace the transformative power of deep, smoldering hues. Kriti’s eyeshadow choice is perfect for those seeking a bold and intense New Year’s Eve look.

As the curtain falls on the old and rises on the new, let your New Year’s Eve look be a reflection of your vibrant spirit and endless possibilities. Drawing inspiration from these seven celebrity-approved makeup trends, you’re bound to turn heads and create memories as dazzling as the fireworks that light up the sky. So, step into the New Year with confidence, style, and a touch of Bollywood glamor. Cheers to a glamorous and fabulous New Year 2024!

So, are you feeling inspired for your classy New Year’s Eve ensemble? Which one of these celebrity-approved makeup trends is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

