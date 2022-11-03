Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Shanaya Kapoor: Celebrity-approved designer bag guide

From Dior and Bottega Venetta to Chanel, time and again Bollywood divas have been spotted with stunning designer bags. This time we have brought you a carefully curated style guide of the top 5 fashion moments by leading Bollywood actresses that were all about their designer bags. Yes, every bag in this celebrity-approved list of designer bags has been flaunted by your favorite Bollywood queens. So what are you waiting for? Keep reading to dig deep into the deets of favorite designer bags of Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Shanaya Kapoor among others.

Alia Bhatt’s Celine Tote bag

The mom-to-be has exhibited her love for her Celine tote bag on multiple occasions. The practical square-soled black flat tote bag features a quilted strap and a Celine Paris logo. The actress casually styled her bag with an oversized Balenciaga scribble fluid shirt paired with black shorts. For accessories, she teamed up her look with black sunnies, gold hoops, and a sleek ponytail. Alia Bhatt’s Celine bag gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kiara Advani’s Dior Saddle bag

All dressed in denim, Kiara paired her look with a definitive Dior bag. The saddle bag aptly matched her sporty fit. The unique cornflower blue colored Christian Dior saddle bag that’s approximately worth Rs.322,942.34 features Dior’s signature oblique embroidery, a magnetic 'D' closure, and a gold-tone Christian Dior initials 'CD' on both sides of the strap. The denim-coordinated set from Mellow Drama definitely serves an edgy look. She completed her look with chunky white sneakers and her signature straight hair. Kiara Advani’s Dior Saddle bag gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Shanaya Kapoor’s Bottega Veneta bag

Shanaya has been spotted carrying her Bottega Venetta bag more than once. The designer bag is definitely an arm candy to amp up any look. Curated with lambskin as well as calfskin the almond-colored Bottega Veneta mini Jodie bag features the brand's signature woven construction that effortlessly elevates the leather top handle designer bag. The bag totally complemented her casual faux leather outfit. Take cues from Shanaya Kapoor and style your designer bag like a pro. Shanaya’s Bottega Venetta bag gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Sara Ali Khan’s Pink Saint Laurent sling bag

When it comes to designer bags how can we forget Sara’s candy pink YSL sling bag? The bag definitely added a flash of color to her all-white ethnic look. The pink Yves Saint Laurent bag is a classic luxury bag no one can go wrong with. The Saint Laurent Lou mini bag worth Rs.75,723 is a calfskin curated crossbody bag that features quilted chevrons, a metal logo monogram along with a matching tassel at one side. However, the highlight of the bag has to be the way Sara Ali Khan decided to pair it. Take cues from the actress and add a pop of color to your next monochrome outfit. Sara’s YSL sling bag gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Malaika Arora’s Chanel bag