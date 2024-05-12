Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde: 3 Bollywood divas who serve up style with their off-duty looks

Becoming famous doesn't just mean lights, cameras, and action. When your favorite actress isn't casting her spell on the silver screen, she still manages to steal the spotlight with her off-duty looks. We also spotted three top actresses, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde in their off-duty looks, and they are noteworthy for a casual day.

Bollywood divas redefine cool in off-duty looks

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was seen outside a dubbing studio effortlessly rocking her casual wear. She wore a light blue oversized button-down shirt with light wash denim jeans, bringing off a chilled-out mood with some flair.

To complement her casual attire, the Highway actress added a classy golden earring that lightly sparkled in the sun. She opted for black Gucci sunglasses indicating her affiliation with the iconic brand. Moving graciously, she had on light blue mules introducing some color into her style.

To complement her casual attire, the Highway actress added a classy golden earring that lightly sparkled in the sun. She opted for black Gucci sunglasses indicating her affiliation with the iconic brand. Moving graciously, she had on light blue mules introducing some color into her style.

Alia's makeup radiated a dewy glow with her skin looking luminous and fresh. Subtly blushed cheeks added a natural flush to her face, enhancing her charm. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a bun, perfectly complementing her overall appearance.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon recently stepped out in the city, showing off her cool and relaxed style that's easy for anyone to love. Kriti Sanon’s attire was perfect for a casual day out, offering both comfort and fashion-forward flair. She picked a sleeveless black crop top with a square neckline that accentuated her slender frame.

Sanon paired it with blue denim cargo pants, adding a touch of urban edge to her look. Her stylish black sneakers were a perfect addition for running errands. She added a dainty chain necklace and stacked bracelets to enhance her outfit a little more.

Kriti selected pink lipstick to add more color to her lips. The actress went for soft and easy makeup which gave her a fresh and radiant look. She added a little blush on her cheeks for natural bloom and thereby she looked healthy and glowing. Her hair was left open and straight, making her face the center of attention and amplifying her irresistible style.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde caught the attention of her fans as she made her way through the airport, showcasing a comfortable yet chic ensemble. She opted for a cozy navy blue sweatshirt paired with blue skin-tight flared pants. Her outfit was both fashionable and a comfortable choice during travels.

Keeping her accessories minimal, the actress opted for black hoop earrings, and adding a pop of color she sported trendy green-rimmed sunglasses. She sported black Jordans which gave a sporty touch to her look. Completing her look, she carried a chic brown purse in her hand and wore a wristwatch.

In terms of her makeup, Pooja had a simple and youthful look with rosy cheeks and a shiny pink lip, which emphasized her natural beauty. Her hair was neatly tied in a ponytail resulting in her looking both put-together and functional for travelling.

What sets these Bollywood beauties apart is their ability to combine delightful style and comfort naturally. Whether they are checking their shopping lists off or are just having fun with their friends, Alia, Kriti, and Pooja show us that looking good does not necessarily mean that you need to neglect comfort.

Therefore, the next time you are in need of some fashion inspiration for the off-duty hours, you should take a clue from these leading ladies of Bollywood and adopt the casual chic attitude with confidence!

What are your thoughts on Alia, Kriti, and Pooja’s off-duty looks? Share with us in the comments below!

