Alia Bhatt looks adorable in a blush pink Devnaagri kurta set; Find out how much it costs

Many Bollywood divas are known for their fashion sense and style but Alia Bhatt is literally on an entirely separate level. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress’ sense of style is simply iconic and she looks beyond beautiful in basically everything. She is very versatile with her fashion choices and can look naturally gorgeous with her beautiful and simply incomparable smile. It’s hard not to fall for her, isn’t it? It’s safe to say that Bollywood's sweetheart, Alia Bhatt, has always been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. Her impeccable style never fails to leave us awestruck.

Alia Bhatt was recently seen and snapped by the paparazzi at the RSVP office in Santacruz, Mumbai, after a meeting with Nitesh Tiwari. She walked out, hugged Nitesh, and walked to her car where she stopped, greeted, and posed for the paparazzi before sitting in her car and leaving. Alia was seen wearing a casual blush pink kurta set and she looked seriously adorable. Are you wondering how much the kurta set costs? Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Alia Bhatt looked drop dead gorgeous in a blush pink kurta set

Recently, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was spotted donning a breathtaking blush pink kurta set on her day around the city and it's safe to say that she looked adorable in it. The blush pink block printed kota kurta set worn by Alia Bhatt is from Devnaagri and it is worth Rs. 18,500. It has delicate embroidery details on the neckline and intricate embroidered organza detail on the sleeves. The silhouette is a relaxed fit with side pleats with additional lace details and a palazzo with elevated organza details. Doesn’t it look amazing on her?

The Heart Of Stone actress completed her casual but cute look with black Kolhapuri sandals to add to the traditional aesthetic. She also added simple minimalistic jhumkas that looked super adorable on her and yet, allowed the kurta set to take center stage. She also went for a natural no-makeup look and tied her hair in a half-up, half-down ponytail. Doesn’t she look simply beautiful?

Do you want to recreate Alia Bhatt’s outfit

If you are captivated by Alia Bhatt's blush pink Devnaagri kurta set but find it beyond your budget, don't fret! Fashion is a creative and ever-evolving world, and there are always options available to suit different tastes and budgets. Many fashion brands and designers offer similar styles inspired by celebrity outfits. You can explore local boutiques or online stores that specialize in Indian ethnic wear to find budget-friendly alternatives. These options allow you to recreate the charm of Alia's look without breaking the bank.

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s natural outfit? Would you try to recreate it? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

